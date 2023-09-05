In Pictures

Torrential rains batter Greece after wildfires

Storm Daniel floods homes and roads in central Greece prompting authorities to order vehicles off the streets.

A car is submerged under water during a storm on Mount Pelion, near Volos. [Thanassis Kalliaras/Eurokinissi via Reuters]
Published On 5 Sep 2023

At least one person has died and another remains missing after torrential rains hit parts of central Greece, turning streets into flooded torrents.

The victim, a livestock farmer, died when a wall collapsed on him near the port city of Volos, reports said on Tuesday.

Storm Daniel has battered western and central Greece since Monday, prompting hundreds of calls to emergency services to pump out water just days after a deadly wildfire which has burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country.

Authorities restricted traffic in the wider area of Volos as television footage showed cars being washed away by torrential rain onto muddy shores.

A man has been missing in Volos after his car was swept away by the rainstorm, fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios told Skai television.

“His son came out [of the car] but the father was carried away and there is a search operation under way right now,” Artopoios said.

Volos has seen 20.0 centimetres (about eight inches) of rain, while 51.6cm (20 inches) have fallen in the neighbouring village of Zagora, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY). [Sevina Dariotou/Eurokinissi via Reuters]
Storm Daniel has battered western and central Greece since Monday, prompting hundreds of calls to emergency services to pump out water just days after a deadly wildfire. [Sevina Dariotou/Eurokinissi via Reuters]
Police ordered vehicles off the streets of Volos and the surrounding areas. [Anastasia Karekla/Eurokinissi via Reuters]
A man drives his bike in rising waters in Volos. [Anastasia Karekla/Eurokinissi via Reuters]
EMY has warned of serious bad weather which could affect the country until Thursday. [Sevina Dariotou/Eurokinissi via Reuters]
Cars drive on a bridge over a rising river following a flash flood in Volos. [Anastasia Karekla/Eurokinissi via Reuters]
A man cleans debris and mud from a street in Volos. On Monday evening, storms also caused landslides in Evia, an island close to Athens, while crops were damaged in Elis, in the southwest Peloponnese region, according to local media. [Anastasia Karekla/Eurokinissi via Reuters]