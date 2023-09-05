At least one person has died and another remains missing after torrential rains hit parts of central Greece, turning streets into flooded torrents.

The victim, a livestock farmer, died when a wall collapsed on him near the port city of Volos, reports said on Tuesday.

Storm Daniel has battered western and central Greece since Monday, prompting hundreds of calls to emergency services to pump out water just days after a deadly wildfire which has burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country.

Authorities restricted traffic in the wider area of Volos as television footage showed cars being washed away by torrential rain onto muddy shores.

A man has been missing in Volos after his car was swept away by the rainstorm, fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios told Skai television.

“His son came out [of the car] but the father was carried away and there is a search operation under way right now,” Artopoios said.