Photos: Road reopens at drenched Burning Man party in US desert

Thousands of festivalgoers were stranded in deep mud in the Nevada desert after rain turned the gathering into a quagmire.

Burning Man attendees
Hundreds of Burning Man attendees who planned to leave on buses wait for information about when they will be able to leave after a rainstorm turned the site into mud. [Trevor Hughes / USA Today /Reuters]
Published On 5 Sep 2023

Revellers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival in Nevada finally began heading home after Mother Nature rained on their big party.

With the sun now shining on the colourful makeshift community of 70,000 people called Black Rock City, the roads opened on Monday afternoon, kicking off the official exit process known as the “Exodus”.

“Exodus operations have officially begun in Black Rock City,” the festival said in a statement on its website. “The driving ban has been lifted.”

However, organisers called on visitors to delay their departures from the site – a dried-up lake bed in a remote patch of the Nevada desert – until Tuesday to avoid massive congestion on the way out.

Festivalgoers had been stranded since torrential rains, described as two to three months worth in the space of hours, came down on Friday night and Saturday, turning the venue into a quagmire.

So-called “Burners” wearing trademark outlandish outfits trudged through the thick, sticky mud with plastic bags as boots or in bare feet.

Some left on foot, hiking for hours in the middle of the night to make it to the nearest road and hitch a ride out.

The closest airport is a three-hour drive away in Reno.

The festival – for which tickets cost hundreds of dollars – culminates each year with the ceremonial burning of a 40-foot (12-metre) effigy.

Burning Man attendees
Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada. [Matt Mills McKnight/Reuters]
Burning Man attendees
A satellite image shows an overview of the centre camp of the Burning Man festival in Nevada. [Courtesy of Maxar Technology/AFP]
Burning Man attendees
All events at the annual counterculture gathering were cancelled when rain tore down structures for dance parties, art installations and other entertainment. [Julie Jammot/AFP]
Burning Man attendees
Dozens of vehicles, mostly recreational motor homes, were stuck in the mud on the roads out, presenting a major logistical challenge. [Julie Jammot/AFP]
Burning Man attendees
Launched in 1986 in San Francisco, Burning Man aims to be an undefinable event, somewhere between a celebration of counterculture and a spiritual retreat. [Trevor Hughes/USA Today/Reuters]
Burning Man attendees
It has been held since the 1990s in the Black Rock Desert, a protected area in northwest Nevada, which the organisers are committed to preserving. [Julie Jammot/AFP]
Burning Man attendees
As of midday on Monday, about 64,000 people remained at the festival. [Julie Jammot/AFP]
Burning Man attendees
Attendees walk through a muddy desert plain after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's 'Black Rock City' into a mud pit. [Julie Jammot/AFP]
Burning Man attendees
Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada. [Matt Mills McKnight/Reuters]