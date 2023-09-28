In Pictures

Muslims in Egypt observe Mawlid al-Nabawi, the birth of the Prophet

Sufi Muslims chant and march to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabawi, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, in Old Cairo on September 27, 2023. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has given Egyptians a long weekend for Mawlid al-Nabawi, the holiday celebrating Prophet Mohammad’s birthday.

Muslims across the world celebrated Muhammad’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, a day of spiritual significance in Islam.

But Madbouly announced Thursday as a holiday instead, which corresponds to the Hijri, or Islamic calendar, to give employees in the public and private sectors a longer weekend.

Muslims of all ages flocked to the mosques to pray, read the Quran and recite poems dedicated to the Prophet. Concerts, exhibitions and religious programmes were also organised.

The date of the Prophet’s birthday is linked to the Hijri calendar, a system that depends on the lunar month – the length of time that the moon takes to make a complete orbit around the Earth.

The history of this celebration goes back to the early days of Islam when some of Muhammad’s followers began to hold sessions in which poetry and songs composed to honour the Prophet were recited and sung to crowds in major cities.

In 1588, the Ottomans declared it an official holiday, known as Mevlid Kandil. The term Mawlid is also used in some parts of the world, such as Egypt, as a generic term for the birthday celebrations of other historical religious figures.

While most schools of Islam approve of the commemoration of the Prophet’s birthday, some denominations – including Salafism, Deobandism and the Ahmadiyya – disapprove of the festivities, considering it an unnecessary religious innovation.

Mawlid is recognised as a national holiday in most Muslim-majority countries but not Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Sufi Muslims carry Egyptian flags as they march to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabawi in Old Cairo's Al-Azhar district. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
A Sufi Muslim carries a banner in support of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reading "Sisi my president" for the incoming presidential election, during the celebration of "Mawlid al-Nabawi", or the birth of Prophet Mohammad, in Al Azhar district, Old Cairo, Egypt, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A poster is raised during Mawlid al-Nabawi celebrations in support of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. It reads, "Sisi my president", ahead of December's presidential election, which el-Sisi is expected to win. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Sufi Muslims practice Zikr, or the remembrance of God, with music and prayer. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Sufi Muslims carry banners in support of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ahead of December's presidential election. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Celebrations of Mawlid al-Nabawi date back to the early days of Islam when the Prophet's followers began holding sessions in which poetry and songs composed in his honour were recited. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Muslims in Egypt celebrate the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth on September 28, 2023. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
A Sufi Muslim, wearing a headband reading, "O Prophet, my love", holds his son as they celebrate Mawlid al-Nabawi in Old Cairo. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Muslims of all ages flock to mosques to pray, read the Quran and recite poems dedicated to the Prophet on the anniversary of his birth. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]