Deadly fire decimates wedding party in northern Iraq

A fire that raced through a hall hosting a wedding in northern Iraq killed at least 113 people and injured 150 others.

Rescue crews work at the site following a fire at a wedding celebration in Iraq's Nineveh province. [Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters]
Published On 27 Sep 2023

At least 113 people were killed and more than 150 were injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Hamdaniya, officials said early on Wednesday.

So far, 113 people have been confirmed dead, according to Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq who spoke to the Reuters news agency.

The hall was built using prefabricated panels, civil defence authorities said in a statement, adding that they were “highly flammable and contravened safety standards”.

The danger was compounded by the “release of toxic gases linked to the combustion of the panels”, which contained plastic.

“The fire caused some parts of the ceiling to fall,” the statement said, with “preliminary information” suggesting fireworks were to blame for the blaze.

In a brief statement, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on the ministers of health and the interior to “mobilise all rescue efforts” to help the victims of the fire.

Safety standards in Iraq’s construction and transport sectors are often disregarded, and the country, whose infrastructure is in disrepair after decades of conflict, is regularly the scene of fatal fires and accidents.

A man looks at damage at the site following the fatal fire. [Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters]
The raging fire seemingly caused by fireworks set off to celebrate a Christian wedding consumed a hall packed with guests. [Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters]
In the blaze’s aftermath, only charred metal and debris could be seen. [Mohamad Saif/EPA]
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation into the fire and asked the country's interior and health officials to provide relief. [Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters]
The body of a victim is transported to hospital. [Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters]
People gather around a truck carrying body bags outside Hamdaniya general hospital. [Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP]
'All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident,' said Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr. [Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters]
Iraqis gather outside a local hospital. Najim al-Jubouri, the provincial governor of Nineveh, said some of the injured had been transferred to regional hospitals. [Mohamad Saif/EPA]