Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un have held talks at Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East.

The talks on Wednesday came a day after Kim crossed into Russia on a bulletproof train, in a rare foreign trip and his first since the coronavirus pandemic.

After his arrival, Kim said his visit was a “clear manifestation” of North Korea “prioritising the strategic importance” of its relations with Russia.

During the hours-long talks, Putin said Russia would help North Korea launch satellites, while Kim said Moscow had his full backing in its “sacred fight” with the West.