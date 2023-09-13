In Pictures
Photos: When Russia’s Vladimir Putin met North Korea’s Kim Jong Un
The two leaders held hours-long talks at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome.
Published On 13 Sep 2023
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un have held talks at Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East.
The talks on Wednesday came a day after Kim crossed into Russia on a bulletproof train, in a rare foreign trip and his first since the coronavirus pandemic.
After his arrival, Kim said his visit was a “clear manifestation” of North Korea “prioritising the strategic importance” of its relations with Russia.
During the hours-long talks, Putin said Russia would help North Korea launch satellites, while Kim said Moscow had his full backing in its “sacred fight” with the West.
