Photos: When Russia’s Vladimir Putin met North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

The two leaders held hours-long talks at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky,
Putin and Kim shook hands for about 40 seconds at the entrance of the Vostochny Сosmodrome. [Vladimir Smirnov/ Sputnik/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Sep 2023

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un have held talks at Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East.

The talks on Wednesday came a day after Kim crossed into Russia on a bulletproof train, in a rare foreign trip and his first since the coronavirus pandemic.

After his arrival, Kim said his visit was a “clear manifestation” of North Korea “prioritising the strategic importance” of its relations with Russia.

During the hours-long talks, Putin said Russia would help North Korea launch satellites, while Kim said Moscow had his full backing in its “sacred fight” with the West.

Kim arrived at the meeting in a limousine that was brought from Pyongyang on his special armoured train. [Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Reuters]
Kim arrived at the meeting in a limousine that was brought from Pyongyang on his special armoured train. [Vladimir Smirnov/Pool/AFP]
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky,
The summit between the leaders was watched closely by Western countries, who suspect they could agree to trade arms and defence technology. [Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AP Photo]
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region
After touring launch pads with Putin at the base, Kim said North Korea will always stand with Russia on the 'anti-imperialist' front. [Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Reuters]
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region
Kim had previously made just seven trips abroad in his 12 years in power, all in 2018 and 2019. He also briefly stepped across the inter-Korean border twice. [Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Reuters]
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia
In his opening remarks, Putin welcomed Kim to Russia and said he was glad to see him, saying the talks would cover economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the 'situation in the region'. [Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Reuters]
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region
The choice to meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome - a symbol of Russia's ambitions as a space power - was notable, as North Korea twice failed to launch reconnaissance satellites in the past four months. [Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Reuters]
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia
At the opening of the meeting with Putin at the gleaming new space station, Kim said it was North Korea's unwavering position to further develop its traditional friendship and ties with Russia. [Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Reuters]
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky
Putin and Kim examine a launch pad during their meeting at the remote facility. [Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AP Photo]
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a private train as he departs Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit Russia. [KCNA via Reuters]
Kim had travelled to Russia in a special armoured train, following a tradition begun by his predecessors. [Pavel Byrkin/Sputnik/AP Photo]
A view shows flags of Russia and North Korea ahead of the meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region
Flags of Russia and North Korea ahead of the meeting of the two leaders at the Vostochny Сosmodrome. [Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Reuters]