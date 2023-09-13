In Pictures

Photos: The aftermath of a powerful storm and deadly floods in Libya

Mediterranean Storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighbourhoods.

Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the debris of Libya’s eastern city of Derna on Tuesday. [Jamal Alkomaty/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Sep 2023

Massive destruction has shattered the Libyan coastal city of Derna, home to about 100,000 people, where multistorey buildings on the river banks collapsed and houses and cars vanished in the raging floodwaters.

Emergency services under the divided country’s internationally recognised government reported an initial death toll of more than 2,300 in Derna alone and said more than 5,000 people remained missing while about 7,000 were injured.

But officials from the rival government in eastern Libya said “thousands” more perished in the floods in Derna and that the death toll could surpass 10,000.

The floods were caused by torrential rains from Storm Daniel, which made landfall in Libya on Sunday after earlier lashing Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey.

Derna, 250km (150 miles) east of Benghazi, is ringed by hills and bisected by what is normally a dry riverbed in summer, but which has turned into a raging torrent of mud-brown water that also swept away several major bridges.

“The death toll is huge and might reach thousands,” said Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, adding that 10,000 people were missing.

Elsewhere in Libya’s east, the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group said “entire villages have been overwhelmed by the floods and the death toll continues to rise”.

“Communities across Libya have endured years of conflict, poverty and displacement. The latest disaster will exacerbate the situation for these people. Hospitals and shelters will be overstretched.”

It is feared the toll could surpass 5,000 after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city. [Jamal Alkomaty/AP Photo]
The startling death and devastation wreaked by Storm Daniel pointed to the storm’s intensity. [Jamal Alkomaty/AP Photo]
Outside help was only just starting to reach Derna on Tuesday, more than 36 hours after the disaster struck. The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to the coastal city. [Jamal Alkomaty/AP Photo]
The destruction came to Derna and other parts of eastern Libya on Sunday night. As the storm pounded the coast, Derna residents said they heard loud explosions and realised that dams outside the city had collapsed. [Jamal Alkomaty/AP Photo]
Flash floods were unleashed down Wadi Derna, a river running from the mountains through the city and into the sea. [Jamal Alkomaty/AP Photo]
Libya’s National Meteorological Center said it issued early warnings for Storm Daniel, an 'extreme weather event', 72 hours before its occurrence, and notified all governmental authorities by emails and through media ... 'urging them to take preventive measures'. [Jamal Alkomaty/AP Photo]
A destroyed vehicle beside damaged buildings in the eastern city of Derna, about 290km east of Benghazi. [The Press Office of Libyan Prime Minister / AFP]
Flooding often happens in Libya during the rainy season, but rarely with this much destruction. [Jamal Alkomaty/AP Photo]
This satellite photo from Planet Labs shows flooding in Derna, Libya. [Planet Labs PBC via AP]
This satellite photo from Planet Labs shows Derna, Libya, on September 2, 2023, before flooding. [Planet Labs PBC via AP]