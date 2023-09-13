In Pictures

In midst of Morocco earthquake chaos, surprising heroes: Villagers’ donkeys

Villagers use donkeys to move rubble out of the way and to get relief supplies to more difficult-to-reach spots.

Farmers ride their donkeys near the destroyed village of Tikht, near Adassil, on September 10, 2023, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Published On 13 Sep 2023

When the villagers of Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains were stricken by a powerful earthquake on Friday, they found themselves facing a situation they had never known before.

They dug desperately in the rubble to rescue loved ones or find their bodies so they could bury them, rescue crews having been held up by mountain roads choked with rocks that fell in the magnitude 6.8 quake.

Heavy machinery was dispatched to clear the roads, and rescue teams worked to open access points to the mountain. But it took time – time the villagers did not have.

The villagers, used to the mountainous terrain, found a foolproof method to move themselves and materials around: their donkeys.

Photos have emerged of villagers using donkeys to move rubble out of the way, to get relief supplies to more difficult-to-reach spots, and to move people to where they need to go.

The nimble-footed creatures have been able to pick their way along tracks that are barely visible, loaded with bulging saddlebags and sometimes hauling a person on their backs to boot.

Families who lost their homes made shelters wherever they could, making sure to pitch stakes to which they could tie their donkeys. They also made sure to feed and keep taking care of the donkeys who, in these circumstances, have become much more than simple beasts of burden.

People shelter from the wind with their donkey peacefully eating nearby following the powerful earthquake, in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. [Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu via Getty Images]
A donkey laden with relief supplies is led along a track in Azgour, Morocco. [Carl Court/Getty Images]
Men bring supplies on the back of a donkey to the destroyed village of Imoulas in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
A youth transports goods to his village on the back of a donkey as roads are blocked in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
The sure-footed animals are able to get to areas that cars and trucks may not be able to reach. [Simon Speakman Cordall/Al Jazeera]
People transport supplies to their village on the back of a donkey as roads are blocked in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Aly Art Alabbass, 60, sits on his donkey waiting for donations in the village of Ighil Ntalghoumt, Morocco. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Villagers use donkeys to get relief supplies to more difficult-to-reach spots.[Simon Speakman Cordall/Al Jazeera]
A donkey is seen in the aftermath of the earthquake near the village of Talat N'Yaaqoub, Morocco.[Nacho Doce/Reuters]
A man stands next to a donkey laden with his belongings days after the earthquake, in the village of Adouz, Morocco. [Emilie Madi/Reuters]
Sometimes donkeys carry a person on their backs in addition to their regular loads. [Simon Speakman Cordall/Al Jazeera]
People use donkeys to salvage what they can from their destroyed homes. [Simon Speakman Cordall/Al Jazeera]