In Pictures

Gallery|Beirut explosion

Photos: Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks third anniversary of Beirut blast

Three years on, investigation is virtually at a standstill, leaving survivors still yearning for answers.

Relatives react as they lift placards depicting the victims of the 2020 Beirut port blast
Relatives lift placards depicting the victims of the 2020 Beirut port blast during a protest march near the Lebanese capital's harbour on August 4, 2023 [Joseph Eid/AFP]
Published On 4 Aug 2023

Lebanon marked three years since one of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions rocked Beirut with hundreds of protesters marching alongside victims’ families to demand long-awaited justice.

Nobody has been held to account for the tragedy as political and legal pressures impede the investigation.

On August 4, 2020, the massive blast at Beirut’s port destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, killing more than 220 people and injuring at least 6,500.

Authorities said the disaster was triggered by a fire in a warehouse where a vast stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertiliser had been haphazardly stored for years.

Three years on, the probe is virtually at a standstill, leaving survivors still yearning for answers.

Protesters, many wearing black and carrying photographs of the victims, marched towards the port shouting slogans including: “We will not forget.”

“Our pain inspires our persistence to search for the truth,” said protester Tania Daou-Alam, 54, who lost her husband in the explosion.

Lack of justice “is the biggest example of rampant corruption in Lebanon, and we can no longer bear it”, she said.

The blast struck during an economic collapse, which the World Bank has called one of the worst in recent history and is widely blamed on a governing elite accused of corruption and mismanagement.

Some protesters waved a Lebanese flag covered in blood-like red paint while others carried an enormous flag covered in a written pledge to keep fighting for justice.

“I have the right to know why my fellow Lebanese were killed,” said protester Jad Mattar, 42.

Since its early days, the investigation into the explosion has faced a slew of political and legal challenges.

In December 2020, lead investigator Fadi Sawan charged former Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers with negligence.

But as political pressure mounted, Sawan was removed from the case.

His successor, Tarek Bitar, unsuccessfully asked lawmakers to lift parliamentary immunity for MPs who were formerly cabinet ministers.

The interior ministry has refused to execute arrest warrants that the lead investigator has issued.

In December 2021, Bitar suspended his probe after a barrage of lawsuits, mainly from politicians he summoned on charges of negligence.

Bitar has refused to step aside but has not set foot inside Beirut’s Justice Palace for months.

“Work [on the investigation] is ongoing,” a legal expert with knowledge of the case said, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Bitar is determined to keep his promise to deliver justice for victims’ families, the expert added.

On Thursday, 300 individuals and organisations, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International, renewed a call for the United Nations to establish a fact-finding mission – a demand Lebanese officials have repeatedly rejected.

“If those responsible are not held accountable, it will put the country on a trajectory that allows this kind of crime to be repeated,” HRW’s Lama Fakih told the Agence France-Presse news agency at the protest.

Protesters lift flags and placards depicting the victims of the 2020 Beirut port blast
Some protesters carried a Lebanese flag splattered with red paint on the third anniversary of the port explosion, which killed more than 220 people. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
Advertisement
Protesters lift flags and placards depicting the victims of the 2020 Beirut port blast
Dozens of demonstrators carry a Lebanese flag with a message written on it promising to continue the fight for justice for the victims and survivors of the port blast. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
Dani Salameh, a multiple scelerosis patient whose symptoms have worsened after his injury
Dani Salameh, a multiple scelerosis patient whose symptoms have worsened since he was injured in the 2020 blast, uses a walker he now requires to move around his house in Beirut. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
A boy sells flowers in the historic Gemmayzeh district, which had been badly damaged in Beirut's port blast
A boy sells flowers in the historic Gemmayzeh district, which was badly damaged in the 2020 blast. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
destroyed silo following a massive explosion at Beirut's port
This picture shows a destroyed silo after one of history's biggest non-nuclear explosions that took place at Beirut's port on August 4, 2020. [File: Marwan Tahtah/AFP]
People drive past newly restored historic buildings
Reconstruction continues three years after the explosion. These historic buildings in the Gimmayzeh district have recently been restored. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
Advertisement
Families of the victims of the 2020 Beirut Port blast demonstrate with their portraits outside the Justice Palace
Families of the victims are still waiting for people to be held to account for the 2020 blast. These families demonstrate with their loved ones' portraits outside the Justice Palace in Beirut on the third anniversary. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
William Noun and his fiancee Maria Fares
William Noun and his fiancee, Maria Fares, stand outside a church built in memory of his late firefighter brother, Joe, in the village of Mechmech. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
Protesters lift placards depicting the victims of the 2020 Beirut port blast
Protesters are angry that the investigation has gone nowhere, leading Aya Majzoub of Amnesty International to say: "The authorities have used every tool at their disposal to shamelessly undermine and obstruct the domestic investigation to shield themselves from accountability - and perpetuate the culture of impunity in the country." [Joseph Eid/AFP]
People take a picture in the historic Gemmayzeh district
Rebuilding has brought visitors back to the damaged neighbourhoods, including Gemmayzeh, but businesses were closed there on August 4, 2023, for a national day of mourning. [Joseph Eid/AFP]
A picture shows a view of the Beirut port, the site of a huge blast
The Beirut port, the site of a huge blast that devastated the Lebanese capital three years ago, is pictured in July 2023. [Anwar Amro/AFP]