In Pictures

News|Religion

Photos: India’s Gurugram tense after Hindu-Muslim clashes

People ride past the burnt shops following clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Gurugram district
People ride past burned shops following clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Gurugram district in the northern state of Haryana, India [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Published On 2 Aug 2023

Traffic was lighter than usual on Wednesday and some streets were deserted in the Gurugram business hub south of the Indian capital New Delhi as authorities said the death toll from two days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in the region had mounted to seven.

The violence erupted during a religious procession by Hindus in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district on Monday, resulting in the deaths of four people, including two police personnel, and approximately 60 others were injured.

By Wednesday morning, two more civilians had succumbed to injuries, officials said.

The unrest spread to neighbouring Gurugram on Monday night and continued through Tuesday, with a mosque being set on fire and its scholar killed, and several shops and eateries vandalised or torched.

“The conspirators [behind the clashes in Nuh] are being continuously identified. A total of 116 people have been arrested so far,” Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana state, where Gurugram is located, said on Wednesday.

Gurugram hosts dozens of multinational companies, including Google, Deloitte and American Express, in a district about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the nearest violence. It was not immediately known whether they were open or if staff had come to work.

While schools in most of the area were permitted to reopen from Wednesday, several institutions opted to suspend physical classes and move online amid concerns for safety.

Police officials, however, said the situation was “normal” and all educational institutions and offices were operating as usual. However, orders banning the congregation of four or more people in public remained in force.

Security forces were also on alert for planned protests by Hindu nationalist groups, including in the capital.

“Additional forces have been deployed in the district and we are closely monitoring the situation,” said Subhash Boken, a spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

In 2020, more than 50 people were killed in religious clashes in northeastern Delhi, the worst sectarian violence in the capital in decades. The trigger for the riots was a citizenship law introduced by the government the previous year that critics have said marginalises Muslims.

india gurugram violence
Police personnel conduct a flag march in Nuh, India, after five people were killed and more than 50 injured in Haryana after clashes broke out. [Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
Advertisement
A view of damaged vehicle at Ambedkar chowk in Sohna, where a mob attacked on Monday
A damaged motorcycle is seen in Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna, the site of a mob attack. [Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
People search through the rubble of a scrap shop
People search through the rubble of a scrap shop that was vandalised by a mob. [Reuters]
People stand in front of an eatery after it was vandalised
People stand in front of a vandalised eatery. [Reuters]
A police officer sits outside a mosque that was attacked by a mob
A police officer sits outside a mosque that was attacked by a mob following clashes between Hindus and Muslims. [Rupam Jain/Reuters]
Shadab Anwar, brother of Maulana Saad, who was killed during an attack on a mosque allegedly by a mob on Tuesday midnight
Shadab Anwar, the brother of Maulana Saad, who was killed during an attack on a mosque, sits inside an ambulance carrying the body of his brother. [Kabir Jhangiani/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Advertisement
A worker removes broken glass from a window of a restaurant
A worker removes broken glass from a window of a restaurant that was vandalised during communal clashes in Sohna. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Burnt vehicles stand in a transport yard in Nuh in Haryana state, India
Burned vehicles stand in a transport yard in Nuh. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
An elderly man walks in an area deserted after communal clashes in Nuh in Haryana state, India, Tuesday
An elderly man walks in an area deserted after clashes in Nuh. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]