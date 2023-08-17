In Pictures

Gallery|Wildlife

Spain battles ‘out of control’ wildfire on Tenerife

Last week, a heatwave in the Canary Islands left many areas bone dry, heightening the risk of wildfires.

Tenerife wildfire
The wildfire began in the municipality of Candelaria and has moved to other municipalities. [Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu]
Published On 17 Aug 2023

Approximately 250 firefighters have been battling a wildfire raging “out of control” on Spain’s holiday island of Tenerife that forced road closures and the evacuation of five villages, officials said.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday night, was raging through a forested area with steep ravines in the northeastern part of the island, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa.

“The fire is out of control, the scenario is not exactly very positive,” the head of the regional government, Fernando Clavijo, said at a news conference in Tenerife late on Wednesday.

“Our goal is for it to stop gaining ground. It was a very hard day,” he said.

Approximately 250 firefighters backed by 13 planes and helicopters, including three sent from mainland Spain, worked to contain the fire in an area difficult to reach, Clavijo said.

He said the flames had so far burned about 1,800 hectares (4,450 acres).

The villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montana, Ajafona and Las Lagunetas were evacuated on Wednesday morning as a precaution because of thick smoke.

Local authorities have cut off roads leading to the mountains on the northeastern part of the island.

“We ask that the population respect all these cuts,” said the head of the archipelago’s civil protection service, Montserrat Roman.

The wildfire comes after the Canary Islands were hit by a heatwave that has left many areas tinder dry, increasing the risk of wildfires.

As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are predicted to become more frequent and intense, and their impacts more widespread.

Tenerife wildfire
Police officers watch the flames spread on a forest fire in Candelaria on the island of Tenerife. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Advertisement
Tenerife wildfire
Pine trees burn in a forest fire in Candelaria, on the island of Tenerife. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Tenerife wildfire
A helicopter dumps water on a forest fire in Candelaria. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Tenerife wildfire
'The fire is out of control... the outlook is not positive,' the region's leader, Fernando Clavijo, said during a news conference in Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz. [Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu]
Tenerife wildfire
Authorities deployed 14 aircraft and a combined 250 firefighters and military personnel. [Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu]
Tenerife wildfire
Some 150 people have been evacuated so far from half a dozen villages in the sparsely populated area in the island's northeast, made up mostly of farms and holiday homes. [Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Tenerife wildfire
Residents remove items that can explode from their house as the wildfires get out of control in Candelaria. [Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu]
Tenerife wildfire
Last week, a heatwave in the Canary Islands left many areas bone dry, heightening the risk of wildfires. [Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu]