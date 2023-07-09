In Pictures

Photos: Russia’s war in Ukraine crosses 500-day mark

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, on March 5, 2022. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Russia’s war in Ukraine has reached the 500-day mark – a grim milestone for a conflict that rages with no end in sight.

While the fighting has fallen largely into a stalemate, Ukraine’s government and its Western supporters hope a broad counteroffensive launched last month will change the battle lines and return Russian-occupied areas to Ukrainian control.

In the meantime, the war continues to take a heavy toll on the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. And the stakes are only getting higher.

The United Nations has documented the deaths of 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, in the conflict so far. The real toll could be much higher.

A month ago, a major dam that Russia controls in southern Ukraine collapsed, flooding an entire region with a toxic torrent that left death and destruction in its wake as well as long-term environmental consequences.

Fears of a nuclear disaster have increased, particularly this week, after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of planning to attack one of the world’s largest atomic power plants.

An attempted mutiny by a Russian mercenary chief brought a taste of the war’s chaos to Moscow and exposed cracks in Russia’s military leadership, further raising the stakes.

Peace talks are a long way off as both sides look to improve their hand, with Ukraine’s forces trying to recapture as much territory as they can and Russia intent on holding the illegally annexed regions.

A woman walks past destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Ukrainian emergency services employees and police officers evacuate an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by a Russian air raid in Mariupol, March 9, 2022. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
A man runs while recovering items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, March 25, 2022. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]
Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter, which she found in her destroyed house in Potashnya, on the outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, May 31, 2022. Zelinska returned to her hometown after escaping war to find out she was homeless. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Women stand next to a car as smoke rises in the background after shelling in Odesa, April 3, 2022. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
Ruslan Mishanin, 36, right, bids farewell to his nine-year-old daughter as the train with his family leaves for Poland at the railway station in Odesa, April 4, 2022. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, April 5, 2022. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Yehor, seven, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, April 17, 2022. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Funeral workers carry a coffin with an unidentified civilian body, who died in Bucha during the Russian occupation in February-March 2022, September 2, 2022. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Ukrainian servicemen stand close to the border with Belarus, February 1, 2023. [Daniel Cole/AP Photo]
Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, April 26, 2023. [Libkos/AP Photo]
Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam in Kherson blew up overnight, June 6, 2023. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Flooded streets in Kherson on June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. [Libkos/AP Photo]
A cemetery near Lviv, Ukraine, July 2, 2023. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]