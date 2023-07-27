In Pictures

Gallery|Music

Sinead O’Connor, superstar singer and lifelong nonconformist

The gifted Irish performer was known for her shaved head and fierce and expressive voice.

Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Glastonbury , United Kingdom, 1990
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Glastonbury , United Kingdom, in 1990. [Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images]
Published On 27 Jul 2023

Sinead O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s and was known as much for her private struggles and activism as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the singer’s family said in a statement. No cause was disclosed.

Recognisable by her shaved head and with a multi-octave mezzo-soprano of extraordinary emotional range, O’Connor began her career singing on the streets of Dublin and soon rose to international fame.

She was a star from her 1987 debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, and became a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U”, a seething, shattering performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and was heightened by a promotional video featuring the grey-eyed O’Connor in intense close-up.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” received three Grammy nominations and was the featured track on her acclaimed album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which helped lead Rolling Stone to name her Artist of the Year in 1991.

O’Connor’s other musical credits included the albums, Universal Mother and Faith and Courage, a cover of Cole Porter’s “You Do Something to Me”, from the AIDS fundraising album Red Hot + Blue, and backing vocals on Peter Gabriel’s “Blood of Eden”. She received eight Grammy nominations and in 1991 won for best alternative musical performance.

She was a lifelong nonconformist – she said she shaved her head in response to record executives pressuring her to be conventionally glamorous.

A critic of the Roman Catholic Church well before allegations of sexual abuse were widely reported, O’Connor made headlines in October 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II while appearing on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and denounced the church as the enemy.

O’Connor announced she was retiring from music in 2003, but continued to record new material. Her most recent album was I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss, released in 2014, and she sang the theme song for Season 7 of Outlander.

In 2018 O’Connor converted to Islam and adopted the name Shuhada’ Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat — although she continued to use Sinead O’Connor professionally.

Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor sings at the gathering of 20th Anniversary of the March on the British Embassy, on August 19, 1989. [Independent News and Media/Getty Images]
Sinead O'Connor
English singer-songwriter Roger Waters performs live on stage with Sinead O'Connor during a concert version of 'The Wall', in Berlin, Germany, on July 21, 1990. [Michael Putland/Getty Images]
Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor with Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, his wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain at the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards, on September 2, 1993. [Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage via Getty]
Sinead O'Connor
Irish pop-star Sinead O'Connor, surrounded by security guards, takes cover behind a plastic bag as she leaves a shop in the Old Town of Jerusalem June 15, 1995. [Reuters]
Sinead O'Connor
Musicians Sinead O'Connor and Davy Spillane - holding a low whistle - backstage during an episode of the David Letterman Show in New York, on June 15, 1998. [Gary Gershoff/Getty Images]
Sinead O'Connor
Broadcaster Gay Byrne and musician Sinead O'Connor on the final episode of the Late Late Show, on May 21, 1999. [David Conachy/Independent News and Media via Getty Images]
Sinead O'Connor
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor hugs her daughter Roisin during an anti-racism demonstration in Dublin city centre, on May 13, 2000. [Reuters]
Sinead O'Connor
Burning Spear and Sinead O'Conner during 5th Annual Jammy Awards at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, on April 26, 2005. [E. Dougherty/WireImage]
Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor and Craig Ferguson during The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson on October 5, 2005 at CBS Televsion City in Los Angeles, California. [Jesse Grant/WireImage]
Sinead O'Connor
(L-R) Actor Sean Penn, singer Sinead O'Connor, CAA Managing Director Bryan Lourd and actress Sandra Bullock attend The 2011 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles held at the Chateau Marmont on October 27, 2011 in Los Angeles. [Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for amfAR]
Sinead O'Connor
Actress Glenn Close, recording artist Sinead O'Connor and composer Brian Byrne attend the Albert Nobbs soundtrack release party at Palihouse on January 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. [David Livingston/Getty Images]
Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor performs her Christmas Show on stage at the Royal Festival Hall on December 10, 2013 in London. [Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images]
Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor and American Blues musician Buddy Guy perform onstage together at Buddy Guy's Legends nightclub, Chicago, Illinois, on January 22, 2016. [Paul Natkin/Getty Images]
Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor performs at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on December 16, 2019 in London. [Gus Stewart/Redferns]
Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor receives the Classic Irish Album award for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got at the RTE Choice Music Prize at Vicar Street on March 9, 2023 in Dublin. [Kieran Frost/Redferns]