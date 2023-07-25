In Pictures

Deadly wildfires raging across Algeria

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes.

A view of the forest fires that swept through several states including Bouira. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]
Published On 25 Jul 2023

More than 30 people have been killed in wildfires that are raging across Algeria.

Those killed include 10 soldiers who were trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said on Monday.

At least 1,500 people were evacuated.

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the North African country.

The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of Bejaia and Jijel — in the Kabyle region east of Algiers — and Bouira, about 100km (60 miles) southeast of the capital Algiers, the interior ministry said.

Operations to tamp down the fires included some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support.

Algeria is no stranger to summer wildfires.

At least 37 people were killed last August after wildfires blazed near its northern border with Tunisia.

A year earlier, authorities said dozens were killed in blazes — including soldiers called in to help fight the fires in the mountainous Kabyle region that is dotted with villages.

Strong winds and successive heat waves have fuelled vicious fires in Greece and elsewhere around the Mediterranean this summer.

Some 8,000 firefighters were battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]
At least 1,500 people were evacuated, the interior ministry said, without providing details. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]
The authorities have launched a judicial investigation into the causes of the fires. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]
The wildfires have killed more than 30 people, including 10 soldiers trying to get the flames under control. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]
The fires moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the North African country. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]
Operations to extinguish the fires included some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]
The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of Bejaia, Jijel and Bouira. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]
Fires regularly rage through forests and fields in Algeria in summer, and this year have been exacerbated by a heatwave that has seen several Mediterranean countries break temperature records. [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu]