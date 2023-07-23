In Pictures

Photos: Record temperatures continue to sizzle around the world

This June was the hottest on record, and July is expected to be even hotter.

A woman takes a selfie in front of Parthenon temple
A woman takes a selfie in front of the Parthenon temple atop the ancient Acropolis hill during a heatwave in Athens on Friday [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
Published On 23 Jul 2023

A wave of heat is not loosening its grip on the globe.

Phoenix has broken its own streak of blistering hot days, while southern Europeans and millions of people on vacation there broiled under near-record temperatures, and parts of the Middle East tested the limits of what the human body is capable of enduring.

Parts of southern Europe have also gone up in flames, with wildfires raging in Greece that forced evacuations and highway closures this week. People returned to their homes on Tuesday when a fire finally receded, after they had spent the night on beaches, in hotels and in public facilities.

The heat is expected to worsen again over the next few days.

People around the world have been seeking shade and water for respite, including in Lebanon, Spain and Turkey, where even those used to high temperatures felt an unusually sweltering summer.

This June was the hottest on record, and July is expected to be even hotter. The world has been in uncharted hot territory for most of the month, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

Climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is causing the world to warm, with the Earth’s average temperature about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than pre-industrial times. That is causing more record-breaking heat and extreme weather events around the world.

A man on a motorcycle looks at a shipyard which is on fire
A man on a motorcycle looks at a burning shipyard in Mandra, west of Athens, on Tuesday. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
People walk in a cold mountain river
People walk in a cold mountain river streaming through Tangeh Vashi Canyon north of Tehran on Wednesday. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after dancing
Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after he danced to music from his headphones, as afternoon temperatures reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 Celsius) on Wednesday, in Calexico, California. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
A youngster dives into the Bosphorus
A youngster dives into the Bosphorus next to the Golden Horn during a hot summer day in Istanbul, Turkey. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Icelandic horses surround a bin with hay
Icelandic horses surround a bin with hay in their dry paddock at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. [Michael Probst/AP Photo]
Three men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels
Three men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, on Thursday, in Calexico, California. Once temperatures hit 45 Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless to help them endure the scorching temperatures. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
A young man jumps in the water to cool off on a sweltering day in the Mediterranean Sea
A young man jumps in the water to cool off in the Mediterranean Sea on a sweltering day in Beirut on Thursday. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tourists cool off near a fan as they queue to enter Rome's Colosseum,
Tourists cool off near a fan as they queue to enter Rome's Colosseum. [Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
A young street vendor carries a pack of water bottles as he looking for customers
A young street vendor carries a pack of water bottles as he looks for customers during a sweltering day on the Mediterranean Sea corniche in Beirut. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Sant'Egidio Catholic group volunteer Michela Tassani, left, chats with 98-year-old Armando Frajegari in his home in Rome on Wednesday. An intense heatwave in many Italian cities is forcing elderly and fragile people to stay in their homes. Sant'Egidio volunteers check up on them, providing company and helping with daily routines, such as food shopping. [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
A person tries to cool off in the shade
A person tries to cool off in the shade on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona, in the US. [Ross D Franklin/AP Photo]