Women’s World Cup 2023 opening ceremony focuses on First Nations

The World Cup has opened with a greeting from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia.

Members of the Tjarutja Dance Theatre Collective take part in the opening ceremony of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup ahead of the Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland
Members of the Tjarutja Dance Theatre Collective take part in the opening ceremony of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Published On 20 Jul 2023

The Women’s World Cup has opened with an elaborate greeting from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia.

In a moment intended by FIFA to stress the cultural roots of tournament co-hosts New Zealand and Australia, along with international unity, the roughly 10-minute ceremony on Thursday focused on groups of people meeting peacefully at the centre of Auckland’s Eden Park.

For New Zealand, volunteers held aloft an artistic representation of a giant stingray, which in traditional beliefs is said to have been caught by the demi-god Maui and turned into what has become the country’s North Island. A giant rainbow serpent, representing Australia, was likewise held up by the cast and joined the stingray.

The ceremony ended with the official match ball being presented to the United States, the 2019 and 2015 World Cup champions, and 2011 champion Japan, at midfield to represent the Maori koha, a gift to the other 30 competing teams.

The 32 countries were then introduced on the stadium’s video screens, while dancers performed a unity routine in costumes inspired by the 32 jerseys that each country will wear. BENEE and Mallrat performed the official song of the tournament, Do It Again, as the ceremony came to a close.

Just before kickoff, a moment of silence was observed for the victims of a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Thursday in downtown Auckland. The shootings were unrelated to the tournament but happened near team hotels.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. [Abbie Parr/AP Photo]
The month-long tournament has expanded to 32 from 24 teams in France four years ago and is being staged in two different countries for the first time, in nine cities across Australia and New Zealand. [Phil Walter/Getty Images]
The 32 countries were then introduced on the stadium’s video screens, while dancers performed a unity routine in costumes inspired by the 32 jerseys that each country will wear. [Buda Mendes/Getty Images]
BENEE and Mallrat performed on stage during the opening ceremony. [Buda Mendes/Getty Images]
Performers dance during the opening ceremony. Women's football is at an all-time high and the expansion of the World Cup has come with greatly increased prize money. [Buda Mendes/Getty Images]
The total pot provided by FIFA, which also covers compensation for clubs releasing players, is up from $50m in 2019 to a record $152m. [David Rowland/Reuters]
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. [David Rowland/Reuters]
The Australian team urged FIFA this week to help close international football's gender pay gap. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Fireworks during the opening ceremony. [Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images]