Photos: Hundreds more arrested amid fifth night of French rioting

More than 700 arrests made as unrest, triggered by the police’s killing of 17-year-old Nahel M, continued across France.

Police hold young people against a vehicle during the fifth night of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer
Police hold young people against a vehicle during the fifth night of protests in the Champs-Elysees area, in Paris. [Juan Medina/Reuters]
Published On 2 Jul 2023

The French government said on Sunday that hundreds more had been arrested amid a fifth night of rioting sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old, as police deployed reinforcements to flashpoint cities around the country.

Protesters, mostly minors, have torched cars, damaged infrastructure and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage since an officer shot Nahel M point blank as he attempted to flee a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The killing was captured on video, which spread on social media and fuelled the anger over police violence against minorities, exposing severe racial tensions in France.

A day after Nahel was laid to rest in his hometown near Paris, the interior ministry said police had made 719 arrests overnight, still a provisional tally, after about 1,300 the previous night.

Some 45 police officers or gendarmes were injured, 577 vehicles torched, 74 buildings set on fire and 871 fires set in streets and other public spaces, it said.

Riot police forces secure the area in front of the Arc de triomphe amid fears of another night of clashes with protestors in Paris
Riot police secure the area in front of the Arc de Triomphe, Paris, amid fears of another night of clashes with protesters. [Mohammed Badra/EPA]
Police officers detain a person during protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop
Police officers detain a person during protests in Paris. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Police officers take position during riots following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop
Police officers take position during riots at Champs-Elysees in Paris. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
A person reacts while a police officer holds a baton during protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop
A person reacts while a police officer holds a baton during protests in Paris. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
A man drops water to extinguish flames during protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Paris
A man uses water to extinguish flames in Paris. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
French police officers detain a demonstrator in Paris
French police officers detain a demonstrator in Paris. [Ludovic Marin/AFP]
A French firefighter works to extinguish a burning car during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel,
A French firefighter works to extinguish a burning car during the fifth day of protests in Tourcoing, northern France. [Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
French police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe in the Champs Elysees area of Paris
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe in the Champs-Elysees area of Paris. [Charly Triballeau/AFP]
Riot police forces clash with demonstrators near the Arc de triomphe during another night of clashes with protestors in Paris
Riot police forces clash with demonstrators near the Arc de Triomphe. [Mohammed Badra/EPA]