Photos: Heatwaves strike across the globe as wildfires rage

On La Palma island, firefighters battle a blaze which burned 5,000 hectares and forced the evacuation of 4,000 people.

A man cools off in a public water playground at a park in eastern Tokyo. Japan issued heatstroke alerts on July 16 to tens of millions of people as near-record high temperatures scorched swathes of the country while torrential rain pummelled other regions. [Richard A Brooks/AFP]
Published On 17 Jul 2023

Scorching weather gripped three continents on Sunday, whipping up wildfires and threatening to topple temperature records.

In the Vatican, 15,000 people braved sweltering temperatures to hear Pope Francis lead prayer, using parasols and fans to keep cool.

In Japan, authorities issued heatstroke alerts to tens of millions of people in 20 of its 47 prefectures as near-record high temperatures scorched large areas and torrential rain pummelled other regions.

National broadcaster NHK warned the heat was life-threatening, with the capital and other places recording nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Japan’s highest temperature ever – 41.1C (106F) first recorded in Kumagaya city in 2018 – could be beaten, according to the meteorological agency.

Some places experienced their highest temperatures in more than four decades on Sunday, including Hirono town in Fukushima prefecture with 37.3C (99.1F).

Meanwhile, the US National Weather Service warned a “widespread and oppressive” heatwave in southern and western states was expected to peak, with more than 80 million people affected by excessive heat warnings or heat advisories on Sunday.

Southern California is fighting numerous wildfires, including one in Riverside County that has burned more than 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) and prompted evacuation orders.

In Europe, Italians were warned to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time”.

Predictions of historic highs in the coming days led the health ministry to sound a red alert for 16 cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

Temperatures are likely to hit 40C (104F) in Rome by Monday and rise on Tuesday, smashing the record of 40.5C (104.9F) set in August 2007.

Meanwhile, at least 4,000 people have been evacuated due to a forest fire on the island of La Palma in Spain.

The ongoing blaze, which started on July 14, has so far devastated more than 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) of woodland.

A girl pours a bottle of water on her face and head as she cools off in front of a church in the centre of Messina, on the island of Sicily, Italy. [Giovanni Isolino/AFP]
A bear cools off next to a pool at the bear sanctuary near the village of Mramor as temperatures exceed 35C in Kosovo. [Armend Nimani/AFP]
Little reprieve is forecast for Spain, where the met agency warned of a new heatwave on July 17 through July 19, taking temperatures above 40C (104F) in the Canary Islands and the southern Andalusia region. [Cristina Quicler/AFP]
People gather on a beach near the Cypriot coastal town of Zygi. [Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP]
A man splashes a horse with seawater on a hot summer day in Gaza City. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A delivery man drinks water in Thessaloniki as a heatwaves hit Greece. A summer heatwave is hitting several Mediterranean countries, with forecasters predicting the mercury to soar past 40C (104F) in northern and western Greece. [Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP]
A view of the beach of Torre Faro Pilone near Messina on the island of Sicily, crowded with bathers amid a heatwave. [Giovanni Isolino/AFP]
Youths swim in the the Shatt al-Arab waterway to escape the heat in the southern Iraqi city of Basra. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
A hippopotamus eats frozen watermelon to cool off at the Bioparco zoo during a heatwave in Rome. Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs, with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence. [Tiziana Fabi/AFP]
A boy jumps into the Guadiaro River at La Cueva del Gato near Benaojan in southern Spain. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]
Children cool off in a public water display in Tokyo. [Richard A Brooks/AFP]
A view of damage done by wildfire, in Grebastica, Croatia
A wildfire caused extensive damage in Grebastica, Croatia. [Antonio Bronic/Reuters]
Forest firefighters work during the Tijarafe forest fire on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain
Firefighters work to douse the Tijarafe forest fire on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in the coastal city of Nafplio, Peloponnese region, Greece
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in the coastal city of Nafplio, Peloponnese region, Greece. According to the Hellenic Fire Service, 32 forest fires were registered on July 11 and 12 in Greece. 'Heatwave Cleon' is forecast to hit the country, with temperatures expected to reach up to 45C (113F) in many parts of Greece. [Bougiotis Evangelos/EPA]