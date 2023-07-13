In Pictures
History Illustrated: Why storming of the Bastille still matters
The storming of the Bastille in Paris, France, on July 14, 1789, signalled the start of the French Revolution, after which a republic was established based on the ideals of ‘liberty, equality, fraternity’.
Published On 13 Jul 2023
History Illustrated is a weekly series of insightful perspectives that puts news events and current affairs into historical context using graphics generated with artificial intelligence.
Advertisement
Advertisement