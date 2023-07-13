In Pictures

History Illustrated: Why storming of the Bastille still matters

The storming of the Bastille in Paris, France, on July 14, 1789, signalled the start of the French Revolution, after which a republic was established based on the ideals of ‘liberty, equality, fraternity’.

WHY THE STORMING OF THE BASTILLE STILL MATTERS
Published On 13 Jul 2023

History Illustrated is a weekly series of insightful perspectives that puts news events and current affairs into historical context using graphics generated with artificial intelligence.

On the surface, the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris, France, on July 14, 1789, might not seem like such a big deal. At the time, it was being used as a prison with only a few inmates.
But this was an exceptional time. For one, the French no longer considered their king and queen, Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, divinely ordained. Plus, people were hungry—bread cost the average worker 90 percent of their wages. And, France was facing bankruptcy.
Peasants were also fed up with a feudal system that forced them to serve the whims of the upper class, while the bourgeoisie didn’t like being excluded from a political system in which the king’s power was nothing short of absolute.
By May 1789, political uncertainty and economic hardship had created a volatile mix. People were demanding individual rights, equality and representative government—ideas championed by French intellectuals, and inspired by the American revolution.
Then, on July 14, 1789, it was rumoured that the king had ordered his troops to surround Paris and attack. A crowd descended on the Bastille, a symbol of the king’s tyranny.
When negotiations failed to end the standoff, people stormed the Bastille, and signalled the start of the French Revolution that would last 10 years.
Louis XVI had tried to enact reforms, but his dithering angered people, and on January 21, 1793, he was put to death by guillotine, making him the last monarch to live in the Palace of Versailles.
The revolution would result in the “Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen”, one of the most important documents in the history of human rights, enshrining as it does rights and freedoms that all individuals are deemed entitled to.
To this day, the French continue to fight for social justice - the recent pension protests are a good example. Some say France has a long way to go in achieving those ideals - the recent riots over the killing of a teenager by police are a good example.
