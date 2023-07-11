In Pictures

Daily life returns to Jenin camp after Israeli raid

A week on from the Israeli offensive, residents are slowly going back to their lives, rebuilding what they can. 

Jenin refugee camp
A Palestinian man walks past a mural in the Jenin refugee camp. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
By Ayman Nobani
Published On 11 Jul 2023

Daily life is slowly returning to the Jenin refugee camp after a brutal two-day assault by Israeli forces that killed at least 12 Palestinians, including several minors.

One Israeli soldier was killed in the operation in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The offensive used rare drone and helicopter gunship attacks and deployed 1,000 Israeli soldiers who took over people’s homes and broke through the walls of the tightly packed houses to move around the camp.

Jenin refugee camp is very densely populated, with 11,200 people living in close quarters on less than half a square kilometre (0.2sq miles) with no green public spaces at all.

A day after the assault began, thousands of people fled the camp, seeking safety wherever they could. Now, they are slowly returning to their homes, rebuilding what they can.

The people of the camp are poor, with the unemployment rate there among the highest of the refugee camps in the occupied West Bank. To recover from Israel’s most devastating military offensive on the densely populated camp in about 20 years will take them lots of time.

The United Nations has said the assault constituted the collective punishment of Palestinians and may amount to a war crime.

Jenin refugee camp
A girl walks past the destroyed remains of the Jenin Brigades headquarters in the Jenin refugee camp, in the north of the occupied West Bank. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Jenin refugee camp [Julia Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Graves of some of the 12 Palestinians who were killed in Israel's 48-hour military operation on the Jenin refugee camp are adorned with flowers. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
An elderly Palestinian woman walks past a wall plastered with posters of Palestinian fighters who were killed by Israeli forces in Jenin refugee camp. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Jenin refugee camp
Residents said Israeli forces tore adjoining walls down between homes in the refugee camp. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Children walk past a poster of Tamer Nasherti, a Palestinian fighter who was killed by Israeli forces last December. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Two Palestinian men walk through the Jenin refugee camp carrying their guns. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Jenin refugee camp
Several residents dressed up as clowns to entertain the young children in the camp. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israeli military vehicles bulldozed the main arteries of the Jenin refugee camp, destroying crucial infrastructure such as water pipelines and the electricity grid. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Jenin refugee camp
A man loads metal pipes on the back of a pick-up truck in Jenin refugee camp, as residents attempt to rebuild. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]