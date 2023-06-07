In Pictures

Deadly quake adds to Haiti’s misery following devastating floods

At least four killed and dozens wounded as earthquake shakes parts of western Haiti following flooding at the weekend.

People carry an injured person away from a home that collapsed due to an earthquake in Jeremie, Haiti
People carry an injured person from a home that collapsed after the earthquake in Jeremie, Haiti. [Ralph Simon/AP Photo]
Published On 7 Jun 2023

A deadly earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern Haiti early on Tuesday, as the Caribbean nation was reeling from devastating flooding at the weekend that killed more than 40 people.

At least four people were killed and 36 others injured, authorities said on Tuesday.

The earthquake struck before dawn near the southwestern coastal city of Jeremie at a depth of six miles (10 kilometres), according to the United States Geological Survey.

Two homes collapsed in the earthquake, and a key route that connects Jeremie and Les Cayes was blocked, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency.

Three of the dead were from the same family and were found under a collapsed house where rescuers were searching for more people, Frankel Maginaire of Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency in Jeremie told the AP.

He said that several children were hospitalised with injuries.

People gathered around one home that collapsed as they tried to search for survivors in the rubble. They carried out at least one victim wrapped in a sheet.

Claude Prepetit, a geologist and engineer with Haiti’s Bureau of Mines and Energy, told Radio Caraibes that smaller earthquakes that occurred earlier this year in southern Haiti led to the bigger one that struck on Tuesday.

The earthquake struck almost two years after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southern Haiti and killed more than 2,200 people, with Les Cayes sustaining the most damage. Some people who lost their homes last August are still living in camps.

In 2010, a magnitude 7 earthquake near the densely populated capital, Port-au-Prince, killed at least 200,000 people and caused widespread devastation to buildings.

Tuesday’s earthquake comes as Haiti struggles to recover from heavy floods over the weekend that killed at least 42 people, injured 140 and flooded nearly 31,600 homes. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has requested international assistance.

“Disasters keep hitting Haiti, left and right,” said Didinu Tamakloe, Haiti director for Project Hope, a US aid organisation.

“People have not had sufficient time to recover from previous disasters, only to be hit by flash floods, an earthquake and landslides in a matter of days.”

People drive past damaged buildings in Jeremie, Haiti,
Motorcyclists drive past damaged buildings in Jeremie. [Richard Pierrin/AFP]
epa10676467 Two men carry a coffin next to a damaged house on a muddy street from heavy rains, in Leogane, Haiti,
Two men carry a coffin outside a damaged house on a muddy street. The earthquake comes as Haiti struggles to recover from heavy floods over the weekend that killed at least 42 people, injured 140 and flooded nearly 31,600 homes. [Johnson Sabin/EPA]
People walk amongst damaged buildings in Jeremie, Haiti
The magnitude 4.9 quake occurred in the isolated Grand'Anse department nearly 300km (185 miles) west of Port-au-Prince, at a relatively shallow depth of 10kms, according to the US Geological Survey. [Richard Pierrin/AFP]
People watch rescue efforts in homes that collapsed after an earthquake
People watch rescue efforts around homes that collapsed after the earthquake in Jeremie. [Ralph Simon/AP Photo]
People transport an injured person after rescuing him from a house that collapse
People transport an injured man rescued from a house that collapsed after the Jeremie earthquake. [Ralph Simon/AP Photo]
A group of men carry the body of a deceased person
Men carry the body of a victim. The earthquake killed at least four people and injured 36 others. [Ralph Simon/EPA]
People work amongst debris in Jeremie, Haiti
People work amid the debris in Jeremie, after the earthquake. [Richard Pierrin/AFP]
Residents cross the submerged Route Nationale
Residents cross a flooded road on June 3, 2023. The floods have turned city streets into churning brown rivers, damaging homes, displacing residents and carrying away cars and debris. [Richard Pierrin/AFP]
Resident bail flood water in front of a home in Petit-Goâve, Haiti
Residents try to remove water from the front of a home in Petit-Goâve, on June 3, 2023. [Richard Pierrin/AFP]
Resident wade through flooded roads in neighborhoods of Petit-Goâve, Haiti
Residents wade through flooded roads in Petit-Goâve, on June 3, 2023. [Richard Pierrin/AFP]