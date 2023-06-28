In Pictures

Anger as teenager killed by French police

Protests erupt as French police kill a teenager who allegedly attempted to flee a traffic stop outside Paris.

A vehicle burns, destroyed by protesters in Nanterre, west of Paris
A vehicle burns as protests erupted in Nanterre, west of Paris after French police killed a teenager who refused to stop for a traffic check. [Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP]
Published On 28 Jun 2023

A 17-year-old delivery driver was shot dead by a police officer on Tuesday in a Paris suburb, according to his family’s lawyers.

The death unleashed tensions between angry residents, setting barricades on fire, and police, firing tear gas.

The police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter, according to the prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. It said the shooting took place during a traffic check.

The victim was wounded by a gunshot and died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. A passenger in the car was briefly detained and released, and police are searching for another passenger who fled.

A team of three lawyers for the driver identified him as 17-year-old Nael M. In a statement, the lawyers rejected a reported statement by the police that officers’ lives were in danger because the driver had threatened to run them over.

The death sparked unrest in the streets of Nanterre. Local residents held a protest outside the police headquarters. Some groups set alight barricades and rubbish bins, smashed up a bus stop and threw firecrackers towards police, who responded with tear gas and dispersion grenades, according to videos broadcast on local media.

Several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability. France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota.

A vehicle burns, destroyed by protesters in Nanterre, west of Paris
A firefighter works to put out a burning car on the sidelines of the protests in Nanterre. [Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP]
nanterre protests
A photo shows a street sign indicating entrance to the city as police in riot gear stand guard after protests in Nanterre. [Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP]
nanterre protests
Police in riot gear stand guard as firefighters work to put out fires in Nanterre. [Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP]
nanterre protests
nanterre protests
nanterre protests
nanterre protests
