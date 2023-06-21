In Pictures

Gallery|Conflict

Renk, South Sudan: Life, death and fear for refugees

Some 60 percent of people fleeing to South Sudan pass through Renk, where rain and scarce resources make life tenuous.

Women wait in line for feminine hygiene products distributed by aid agencies at the Renk transit centre
Women wait in line for feminine hygiene products distributed by aid agencies at the Renk transit centre. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
By Guy Peterson
Published On 21 Jun 2023

Renk, South Sudan – Under a makeshift tent, Nyaluak* cradles her baby boy, born only minutes ago and looking placidly up into his mother’s eyes unaware of his surroundings. She and the newborn are quiet – and lucky.

The thin sides of the tent can’t stop the inconsolable wails from some mothers only metres away, mourning the death of a five-month-old baby, whose body lies lifeless at their feet, wrapped in brown cloth on the muddy ground.

The juxtaposition of joy and trauma could not be plainer in the Renk Transit Centre, 40km (25 miles) south of the border with Sudan, where local relief staff say an infant dies nearly every day, and where life and death have become weary companions as people flee violence between rival warlords that began in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

More than 100,000 people have fled Sudan into neighbouring South Sudan since the conflict erupted on April 15, according to UN figures. Nearly 60,000 of those have passed through Renk, a border town that is usually dry until the annual rains inundate it, as is happening now.

Set up in the derelict buildings of an old university, the Renk Transit Centre was originally designed to host 2,000 people. But as transport out of Renk gets harder with the onset of rain, it is now bursting with more than 11,000 people making do as best they can in the mud.

As the rainy season looms, it brings more dangers. At Joda, the border post before Renk, a pop-up clinic caters to those crossing the border. One camp official said: “Every day children die,” then added: “Yesterday also, a two-year-old child died. The day before yesterday, a six-month-old child died. The day before that also, a child died.”

“Every day, all people, they are dying because there are no health facilities. So sickness comes.”

Both government authorities and humanitarian organisations have been hesitant to set up a permanent camp. They aim to resettle as many people as possible further into South Sudan, where there are better transport links and more significant infrastructure to cope with the influx.

From Renk, those who can afford it take buses, trucks or boats further south to Malakal, where a UN-run Protection of Civilians (POC) site, is already dangerously overcrowded and operating at double capacity with 41,000 people.

Many Sudanese refugees are also taken by UN agencies by bus from Renk east to 10-year-old Maban Dorro camp, where a new section has been created alongside the 160,000 Sudanese refugees already at the camp.

Testament to the dangers here is the rows of bright white tents set up by the UN Refugee Agency, easily seen from the Renk centre. Most are empty because people in the centre say they’re too scared to move there with armed robbery common, floods posing a serious threat, and lethal snakes abounding.

Faniel, who escaped Khartoum and has been living under an open-sided concrete shelter at the Renk centre for a month, says the place will be flooded in two months.

“They take our bags, our money… they have weapons, we do not have anything,” says Faniel. “This is just like Khartoum … from war to war.”

* Name changed to protect the individual.

People wait as a bus is loaded outside the Renk transit centre
People wait as a bus is loaded outside the Renk transit centre before driving further south into South Sudan. Tickets cost $150-$200, depending on the final destination. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
A UN helicpopter flys over head as aold bus is loaded on the main road through Renk.
A UN helicpopter flys overhead as a bus is loaded on the main road in Renk. Bad roads, the rains and poor security make it difficult for people to leave Renk. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Returnees climb onto the back of a large truck at the Renk
Returnees climb onto the back of a large truck at the Renk transit centre, preparing for a long drive to the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in Malakal where most returnees fleeing Sudan find shelter. The South Sudanese government has been hesitant to build more permanent camps, wanting returnees to move back to the communities. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Returnees staying at the transit centre in Renk walk through thick mud after the first rains of the season. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Returnees stand outside their makeshift tents. Set up to host just 2,000 people on the grounds of the former University of Renk, the transit centre now hosts more than 11,000 people. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
More than 100,000 people have fled Sudan into neighbouring South Sudan since conflict erupted on April 15, according to UN figures. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Save The Children's South Sudan country director warned that they would need to cut back on vital child protection and family tracing for unaccompanied children, as well as child-friendly spaces providing safe social spaces in the transit centre if funding was not found soon. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Nyaluak* holds her newborn baby after having given birth in her small tent under a mosquito net with the help of an aid worker. She fled fighting in Khartoum and has been in the transit centre in Renk for seven days with her husband and two other children. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Sudanese refugees sleep in a concrete reception centre in Maban Dorro camp, Upper Nile state, where many have stayed for weeks waiting for a safer, more permanent option. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Sudanese refugees stand around a bucket emptied of about 30 snakes. 'These are from one day,' they say, adding that 'they come every night' in Maban Dorro camp. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
A boy at port Renk fills up a water tanker in the mud to take back to the makeshift camp set up by hundreds of returnees. With no official aid support in the Renk camp, conditions are bleak and tensions run high with limited space for new arrivals and even more limited resources. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Returnees walk over the border from Sudan into Joda, South Sudan, holding phones up on the raised road in the hopes of getting mobile signal. Most people with no cash receive money from relatives, allowing them to digitally pay for transport further south to Malakal if they are returnees, or Maban if they are Sudanese refugees. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
People freely cross the border with Sudan. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Hundreds of returnees make temporary camps on the banks of the White Nile in Renk, some waiting days or weeks for a place on a boat to the Malakal Protection of Civilians (POC) camp where most returnees fleeing violence in Sudan are trying to get to. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]