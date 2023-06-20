Idlib, Syria – Pilgrims from northwestern Syria have streamed through border crossings with Turkey – Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salamah, and Tel Abyad – heading to Gaziantep’s airport to board flights to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

The Bab al-Hawa administration started receiving pilgrims at the departure lounge on June 15, where their documents are verified, bags are inspected, and their departure is recorded amid an atmosphere mixing tears of joy to be going on Hajj and tears of bidding friends and family farewell.

Faddah Alabu, 70, lives with hemiplegia, which makes it hard for her to control half of her body. She is going on Hajj with her son, who will help her complete the different rites. She told Al Jazeera how her children collected money from each other and borrowed from relatives so that she could go on Hajj this year.

“I have been waiting for this moment for 15 years, saving up to be able to visit the prophet’s grave, peace be upon him. This will be the most beautiful journey to the holy lands, where I will be washed of any sins,” Alabu said.

Hajj costs about $4,200 for travel expenses, accommodation, food and all the services required by the pilgrims under the supervision of the Syrian Supreme Hajj Committee.

The committee was set up at the end of 2012 after the Saudi Ministry of Hajj signed an agreement with the Syrian National Coalition to establish a committee to facilitate Hajj procedures and make all arrangements to serve and care for the Syrians who will perform the Hajj.

“Despite all the hardships in life, this is the first time I feel my children’s happiness as they collect money for me to go on Hajj,” said Farah Hamidi, a 59-year-old woman from Maarat Misrin in the countryside of Idlib. “My soul is soaring with joy, it’s almost racing ahead of my body to get to the revered Mecca.”

Hamidi looked anxious at Bab al-Hawa as she bade farewell to her children, sister and neighbour before crossing to Turkey and a bus to Gaziantep and a plane to Jeddah from where she will continue to Mecca.

“This journey is the dream of every Muslim in this world, and I ask Allah not to deprive anyone of it,” Hamidi said.

“This is the fourth time that Allah has chosen me to be among His guests and perform the Hajj pilgrimage,” said Zakaria al-Qasem, 75, who comes from the village of Ain Shib in the Idlib countryside.

Al-Qasem told Al Jazeera that he went on Hajj for the first time in 2000, and the last time he went for Hajj was in 2017. Since then, he has been saving up to pay for another Hajj for himself and his wife, who has never been before.