Thousands evacuated as India, Pakistan brace for Cyclone Biparjoy

Classified as very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is likely to make landfall on South Asian coasts on Thursday evening.

Laxmi Kumar pushes a cradle carrying her three year old son Arvind at a temporary shelter for people evacuated from Kandla port, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gandhidham, in the western state of Gujarat,
Laxmi Kumar pushes a cradle carrying her three-year-old son at a temporary shelter for people evacuated from Kandla port in Gandhidham, in the western state of Gujarat, India. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Published On 14 Jun 2023

The coastal regions of India and Pakistan are on high alert with tens of thousands being evacuated a day before Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall.

Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, currently packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145 kilometres an hour (90mph), was situated about 280km (174 miles) from Jakhau port in western India’s Gujarat state and was expected to make landfall sometime on Thursday evening.

“It will touch Kutch-Saurashtra coast (in Gujarat) adjoining the Pakistan coast between Mandvi and Karachi and near Jakhau port on June 15 from 4pm to 8pm in India (10:30-14:30 GMT),” Manorama Mohanty, the Gujarat director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told reporters.

Residents living within 5km (3 miles) of the coast in Gujarat were evacuated, and those living within 10km (6.2 miles) may also have to move out, officials said. The Press Trust of India news agency said nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps in Gujarat.

In neighbouring Pakistan, auditorium halls in schools and other government buildings were converted into relief camps to provide shelter to displaced people in the southern districts, including Thatta, Keti Bandar, Sajawal and Badin – regions that only last summer were affected by the devastating floods that displaced thousands.

Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of Pakistan’s coast while hospitals in the region were put on high alert as part of preparations for the cyclone. About 100,000 people will be evacuated by Wednesday morning, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said.

Four people have been killed so far in incidents related to the cyclone, including three boys who drowned off Mumbai’s coast and a woman who was killed due to an accident caused by strong winds in Gujarat.

Experts say climate change is leading to an increase in cyclones in the Arabian Sea region, making preparations for natural disasters all the more urgent.

“The oceans have become warmer already on account of climate change,” Raghu Murtugudde, an Earth system scientist at the University of Maryland said.

Another study, in 2021, found that the frequency, duration and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea had increased significantly between 1982 and 2019, he said.

Cyclone Tauktae in 2021 was the last severe cyclone that made landfall in the same region. It killed 174 people, a relatively low figure thanks to extensive preparations ahead of the cyclone.

In 1998, a cyclone that hit Gujarat state killed more than 1,000 people and caused excessive damage. A cyclone that hit Sindh province and the city of Karachi in 1965 killed at least 10,000 people.

People evacuated from Kandla port sit outside a school converted into a shelter
People evacuated from Kandla port sit outside a school converted into a shelter in Gandhidham, Gujarat. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
People evacuated from Kandla port lie inside a port authority multi-purpose hall converted into a shelter,
People evacuated from Kandla port lie inside a port authority multi-purpose hall converted into a shelter. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
People evacuated from Kandla port sleep inside a classroom in a school converted into a shelter,
People evacuated from Kandla port sleep inside a classroom in a school converted into a shelter. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
A man takes a selfie beside a rising wave, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea,
A man takes a selfie beside a rising wave at Clifton beach, Karachi, Pakistan. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
In this picture released by Pakistan's Sindh Rangers, paramilitary soldiers help to evacuate people from a village
Soldiers help evacuate people from a village as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches, at a coastal area of Thatta district in Pakistan's Sindh province. [Handout: Pakistan's Sindh Rangers via AP]
Local residents travel in vehicles as they evacuate the area due to Cyclone Biparjoy approaching, at a costal area Golarchi in Badin district, in Pakistan's Sindh province,
Residents evacuate the Golarchi coastal area in Badin district, Pakistan's Sindh province. [Umair Rajput/AP Photo]
Women and children take shelter in a school building after fleeing from their villages due to Cyclone Biparjoy approaching, at a costal area of Badin district,
Women and children take shelter in a school building after leaving their villages in Badin district. [Umair Rajput/AP Photo]
Children travel in a vehicle as they evacuate the area due to Cyclone Biparjoy approaching, at a coastal area Golarchi in Badin district
Pakistan's army and civil authorities plan to evacuate 80,000 people to safety along the country's southern coast. [Umair Rajput/AP Photo]
Women and children take shelter in a school building after fleeing from their villages
Women and children take shelter in a school building. Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said on Tuesday that the cyclone was expected to hit some of the districts where floods last summer killed 1,739 people. [Umair Rajput/AP Photo]