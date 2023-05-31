In Pictures

Gallery|Conflict

Millions of Somali uprooted due to drought and multiple conflicts

After years of conflict and the effects of climate change, the number of displaced people has reached 3.8 million.

“We came to this village, and it was full of displaced people. You hear the sound of shelling, you leave everything behind and run,” says Asha Awad Jama, a shop owner displaced from Las Anod.
“We came to this village, and it was full of displaced people,” says Asha Awad Jama, a shop owner displaced from Las Anod. "You hear the sound of shelling, you leave everything behind and run." [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
By Alyona Synenko
Published On 31 May 2023

Amina Jamaa Hussein fires off a flurry of questions on the phone as she sits cross-legged on a plastic mat in a camp at Garowe, the capital of Somalia’s Puntland province.

“’Where are you now? Are you all right? Is the fighting still going on?” she asks, worried about her family in the city of Las Anod, capital of the Sool region in nearby Somaliland.

The camp is a collection of shacks made of tarpaulins and corrugated iron. As far as the eye can see there is not a single patch of green. A five-year drought has left this land scorched, and at the height of this rainy season, the clouds hanging low above the camp carry little promise of rain.

Together with four of her children and five grandchildren, Hussein abandoned her house and all her belongings and fled Las Anod. The family left after they awoke to terrifying sounds of shelling and gunfire in February as Somaliland’s army fought with local clan militia.

“We ran with only the clothes on our backs and left the house open. We didn’t even lock the door,” Amina says.

Without the fortune of having friends or relatives to stay with in Garowe, their only choice was to settle in a camp for displaced people. Such camps have dotted the suburbs of Garowe for decades, populated by people who have fled conflict and violence in other parts of the country or by those whose livestock have died in the worsening drought.

Prolonged and multiple displacement is common in Somalia.
Prolonged and multiple displacements are common in Somalia. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]

Every Saturday, Amina lines up with other women in front of an improvised calling station set up by Somali Red Crescent volunteers. She makes a free phone call so she can hear from the rest of her family still in Las Anod.

“When I manage to speak to them, I feel reassured, but then the night comes again, and I worry myself sick,” she says.

After 30 years of conflict in Somalia, the effects of which have been compounded by the worsening effects of climate change, displacement has become an elemental part of life in Somali society. The number of displaced people has reached a new high of 3.8 million this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Internal displacement is one of the main drivers behind the country’s fast urbanisation. By 2026, its urban population will overtake the rural one, according to projections.

“People moving into the camps after their livelihoods were destroyed by conflict or drought struggle to adapt to the new realities,” says Pascal Cuttat, the head of delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Somalia. “We try to provide emergency assistance, but what are the long-term alternatives available to them?”

Some have arrived in recent months after the armed conflict broke out in Las Anod, while others have lived here for many years.
Some Somalis have arrived in Tawakal camp in recent months after conflict broke out in Las Anod while others have lived here for many years. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]

People living in the camp next to Amina’s are herders from traditional pastoralist communities.  Somalia is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and droughts have become so frequent and so severe that pastoralists find it hard to preserve their traditional nomadic lifestyle. When animals die because of the lack of pasture, the only remaining option for many is moving into the growing camps on the outskirts of cities.

Hospitality being one of the pillars of the Somali culture, many displaced people find food and shelter with host communities. People try to share the little they have even as the local economy is under strain because of the prolonged drought.

“People in this town have welcomed us. They are good people,” says Asha Awad Jama, a 50-year-old shop owner who recently fled from Las Anod to Burawadal village with her elderly mother and seven children. The painful loss of her home and life there and the uncertainty about the future of her family consume Asha.

“Our life in Las Anod was beautiful,” she says. “We lived in a house we owned. But the conflict is the worst thing. It makes you lose everything. So we left all we had behind and ran to save our lives.”

Rodo Abdi, a restaurant owner, lost his leg after his house in Las Anod was hit by shelling
Rodo Abdi, a restaurant owner, lost his leg when his house in Las Anod was hit by shelling. Now displaced with his wife and nine children in Garowe, he worries about being able to find a job and support his family. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Advertisement
Tawakal is one of the camps for displaced people on the outskirts of the town of Garowe
Tawakal is one of the camps for displaced people on the outskirts of Garowe. The majority of its inhabitants are women and children. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Hawa Yassin Wersamele is the camp leader in Tawakal camp. She has been displaced for the past 15 years, after Somalia’s brutal conflict forced her to flee her native village on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu.
Hawa Yassin Wersamele is the camp leader in Tawakal. She has been displaced for 15 years after conflict forced her to flee her village on the outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Hawa’s belongings inside the shack, where she lives with her children. Tawakal is her second camp, and as the agreement with the landowner is about to expire, Hawa is worried she and her community will have to move again.
Hawa stacks her belongings inside the shack where she lives with her children. Tawakal is the second camp where she has lived, and because the agreement with the landowner is about to expire, Hawa is worried she and her community will have to move again. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Jillab camp on the outskirts of Garowe, where pastoralist communities displaced by droughts live.
Jillab camp is also on the outskirts of Garowe. It is where pastoralist communities displaced by droughts live. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
“The rural life changed with the drought. The animals we owned were wiped out. It wasn't my choice to come to the town. I wanted to lead a rural life together with my animals,” says Ahmed Osman Musa, a 60-year-old father of eleven
“The rural life changed with the drought," says Ahmed Osman Musa, a 60-year-old father of 11. "The animals we owned were wiped out. It wasn't my choice to come to the town. I wanted to lead a rural life together with my animals." [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Advertisement
Kinsi Ali Ahmed, a shop owner from Las Anod
“I went back hoping to find some things,” says Kinsi Ali Ahmed, a shop owner from Las Anod. “I found the house completely burned. The wardrobe with all our clothes was burned. There was nothing to take, so we just left. The only thing we took with us were our lives.” [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Asha Awad Jama with her elderly mother in a room they share with other displaced families.
Asha Awad Jama with her mother in a room they share with other displaced families. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Farah Yussuf Ali, a business owner displaced from Las Anod.
“There was no water. The power was out, so we fled on foot with the children,” says Farah Yussuf Ali, a business owner displaced from Las Anod. "Red Crescent ambulances were collecting and caring for the wounded. During the night, I still hear gunfire and bombs falling. I see dead bodies in the street." [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
The road from Burdawal village to Las Anod. “I don't think we will be able to go back soon. If we go back to Las Anod now, it will be difficult living there. Dead animal carcasses. Destroyed houses. It will need a lot of work before we manage to go back,” says Farah Yussuf Ali.
A road connects the village of Burdawal to Las Anod, but few displaced people are using it to return to the capital of the Sool region. “I don't think we will be able to go back soon," Farah says. "If we go back to Las Anod now, it will be difficult living there. Dead animal carcasses. Destroyed houses. It will need a lot of work before we manage to go back." [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Red Crescent Society volunteers provide free phone calls in one of the camps for displaced people.
Red Crescent Society volunteers provide free phone calls at a camp for displaced people. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
“We arrived in Garowe and were told there was no space, and we should stay in the camps,” Amina Jamaa Hussein says. "This is why we are here. We left everything we had and fled the violence in Las Anod." [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]