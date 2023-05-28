In Pictures

People celebrate as Erdogan declares victory

Turkey’s Erdogan declares victory after a historic run-off election poses the toughest challenge of his two-decade rule.

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan react following early exit poll results
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan react to election results outside the provincial headquarters of Erdogan's AK Party in Istanbul. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Published On 28 May 2023

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in his country’s presidential election, extending his rule into a third decade.

In his first comments since the polls closed on Sunday, Erdogan spoke to supporters on a campaign bus outside his home in Istanbul.

“I thank each member of our nation for entrusting me with the responsibility to govern this country once again for the upcoming five years,” said Erdogan, the leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

He ridiculed his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, for his loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal,” as supporters booed.

“The only winner today is Turkey,” Erdogan said, after unofficial results gave him the win in the second round of voting.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters following early exit poll results
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Istanbul. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan react following early exit poll results
Supporters of re-elected President Erdogan celebrate following unofficial election results in Istanbul. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate as Erdogan leads Turkiye's presidential runoff
Erdogan's supporters celebrate at Republic Square in Sivas, Turkey. [Serhat Zafer/Anadolu]
Citizens supporting Justice and Development (AK) Party celebrate after voting in the country's presidential runoff
AK Party supporters celebrate at July 15 Democracy Square in Bursa, Turkey. [Sergen Sezgin/Anadolu]
Citizens supporting Justice and Development (AK) Party celebrate after voting in the country's presidential runoff
Supporters of the AK Party celebrate at July 15 Democracy Square in Rize, Turkey. [Muhittin Sandıkçı/Anadolu]
Supporters of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate at AK Party offices in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Erdogan advocates celebrate at the AK Party offices in Istanbul. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wait for his address
Erdogan, who has been at Turkey’s helm for 20 years, was favoured to win a new five-year term in the second-round run-off, after he finished the first round in the lead. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
A supporter of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a Turkish flag
An Erdogan supporter holds a Turkish flag while driving by his house in Istanbul. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]