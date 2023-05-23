In Pictures

Photos: Fighting continues in Sudan’s capital despite ceasefire

Monday’s ceasefire is the seventh to be announced since the conflict broke out last month.

A vehicle of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces drives down al-Sittin (sixty) road in Khartoum
A vehicle of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces patrols a road in the capital, Khartoum. [AFP]
Published On 23 May 2023

Witnesses in Sudan’s capital Khartoum reported artillery fire, fighter-jet flights over the city, and continued street battles in some areas as a weeklong ceasefire got off to a shaky start.

Heavy bombardment could be heard in east Khartoum and one resident shared a photo of thick black smoke rising into the sky. In Omdurman and Khartoum North, Khartoum’s twin cities, people said they heard sounds of small arms firing.

After five weeks of fierce battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the warring factions agreed to a seven-day truce starting at 9:45pm (19:45 GMT) on Monday to allow the delivery of aid and let people escape.

In the hours before the ceasefire went into effect, Sudan’s army conducted heavy air strikes across Khartoum against its paramilitary rivals.

The ceasefire includes for the first time a monitoring mechanism involving the army and the RSF, as well as representatives from Saudi Arabia and the United States, which brokered the agreement after talks in Jeddah.

Shortly before the truce took effect, RSF released an audio message from its commander – Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemedti” – in which he thanked Saudi Arabia and the US but urged his men on to victory. “We will not retreat until we end this coup,” he said.

Both sides accused each other of an attempted power grab at the start of the conflict on April 15.

The ceasefire has raised hopes of a pause in a war that has driven nearly 1.1 million people from their homes, including more than 250,000 who fled into neighbouring countries, threatening to destabilise a volatile region.

People buy provisions in southern Khartoum
People buy provisions in southern Khartoum. The violence has been most severe in the capital and the western Darfur region, where the RSF retains a strong presence. [AFP]
Armed men walk in Khartoum
Witnesses in Khartoum reported clashes and air strikes minutes after a one-week ceasefire came into force to let through life-saving humanitarian assistance. [AFP]
People rest under a tree in a roadside coffee shop in southern Khartoum
People rest under a tree at a roadside coffee shop in southern Khartoum. [AFP]
People walk past parked three-wheeled vehicles on al-Sittin (sixty) road in Khartoum
Gunfire and explosions continue after a series of truces that have all been violated. [AFP]
A vendor sells fresh produce at a market in southern Khartoum
A vendor sells fresh produce at a market in southern Khartoum. [AFP]
A Sudanese army armoured vehicle is stationed in southern Khartoum
A Sudanese army tank is stationed in southern Khartoum during ongoing fighting between two rival generals. [AFP]
Youths play outdoors near a blocked road in southern Khartoum
More than 700 people have been killed, including 190 children, and about 6,000 have been wounded. [AFP]
A woman sells foodstuffs at a stall on a market street in southern Khartoum
A woman sells food at a stall in southern Khartoum. [AFP]
A man rides a bicycle on al-Sittin (sixty) road in Khartoum
The ongoing fighting dampened hopes for a pause to allow in humanitarian aid or let residents flee. [AFP]