At least 13 killed, towns cut off in Italian floods

Rescue teams work to reach towns and villages in northern Italy inundated by flooding.

Firefighters work next to a flooded car, covered in mud, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18, 2023. [Claudia Greco/Reuters]
The clean up is beginning in deluged Italian towns [Claudia Greco/Reuters]
Published On 19 May 2023

The death toll from floods that have devastated Italy’s northern region of Emilia-Romagna has risen to 13, with thousands of people forced from their homes, and farms in an area known for its agriculture destroyed.

Torrential rains devastated the eastern side of the region, known as Romagna, with as many as 300 landslides, 23 overflowing rivers, some 400 roads damaged or destroyed, and 42 flooded municipalities.

“We are facing a new earthquake,” Emilia-Romagna President Stefano Bonaccini told reporters, recalling the seismic events that struck the region in 2012, destroying thousands of homes.

Noting that since then “almost everything” had been rebuilt, Bonaccini said, “That experience showed us that it can be done, and we will rebuild everything (again), I am sure of that.”

The death toll rose to 13 when four more bodies were found on Thursday.

Italian media reported that two farmers in their 70s were among the latest victims of the floods. They say they may have been electrocuted while trying to move a fridge inside a flooded house.

Agricultural lobbyist Coldiretti said that more than 5,000 farms were submerged, with drowned animals and tens of thousands of hectares of vineyards, fruit trees, vegetables and grain under water.

The floods are the latest in a series of extreme weather events that have hit Italy over the past year, as once exceptional disasters become a regular part of life.

“When we have six months of rain in 36 hours, falling where there had already been record rain two weeks ago, there is no territory that can hold out,” Bonaccini said.

Experts have warned such disasters are becoming the norm as a result of human-induced climate change.

This photo provided by the Italian Coast guard shows a man on the roof of a flooded house just before being rescued by helicopter, in the area of the town of Faenza in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 [Guardia Costiera via AP]
A man on the roof of a flooded house before he was rescued by helicopter, near the town of Faenza in Emilia-Romagna. [Guardia Costiera via AP]
A soldier carries a wheelchair during a rescue operation in the flooded village of Castel Bolognese, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 [Luca Bruno/AP]
The regional governor said six months of rain fell in 36 hours, forcing the evacuation of thousands. [Luca Bruno/AP]
A church is flooded after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18, 2023 [Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters]
Floodwaters swamped a church in Castel Bolognese. [Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters]
People were rescued on inflatable dinghies in Faenza. [Luca Bruno/AP]
Farmers gathering pigs to transport them away from their flooded enclosure, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. [Andreas Solaro/AFP]
Farmers were hit hard in the torrential rain. This farmer was trying to gather his pigs to move them away from their flooded enclosure. [Andreas Solaro/AFP]
A couple stuck in the middle of the flooded road of Lugo, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023 [Luca Bruno/AP]
A couple stuck in the middle of a flooded road in Lugo. [Luca Bruno/AP]
Rescuers transport residents in a dinghy across a flooded street in the town of Lugo, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, killing nine people. [Andreas Solaro/AFP]
Rescuers take Lugo residents across a flooded street. At least 13 people are known to have died in the floods. [Andreas Solaro/AFP]
Pedestrians hold their dog in a flooded street in the town of Lugo [Andreas Solaro/AFP]
Rescue workers were continuing to search for people trapped in the floodwaters, which inundated the region's historic towns. [Andreas Solaro/AFP]
People rest in a makeshift camp set up inside the gymnasium of the flooded town of Castel Bolognese, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023 Luca Bruno/AP]
People rest in a temporary shelter set up inside a gymnasium in Castel Bolognese. [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]
This weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was canceled Wednesday, May 17, 2023, because of deadly floods in the region [Luca Bruno/ File via AP]
The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which was supposed to take place this weekend, has been cancelled because of the extreme weather. [Luca Bruno/ AP]