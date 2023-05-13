In Pictures

Photos: Thailand’s political parties make final pitch to voters

Some 52 million Thais are eligible to vote on Sunday with many hoping to break the military’s hold in politics.

About 52 million people are eligible to vote on Sunday with the opposition Pheu Thai expected to win the most seats. [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
Published On 13 May 2023

Campaigning has wrapped up for Thailand’s election with the major parties making their final pitch to vast crowds at their final rallies.

Some 52 million Thais are eligible to vote in Sunday’s election, with the opposition parties promising to end the military’s political dominance and even reform the all-powerful monarchy – an issue once seen as taboo.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup and now leads the recently formed United Thai Nation party, made an emotional final plea for votes.

“We must love each other. We are Thailand, we are a family,” he told his supporters.

“If we are not elected, I won’t be standing here … will you miss me if I’m not here? Because I will miss all of you.”

Opinion polls show Pheu Thai, the largest opposition party, is likely to win most seats, as it has in every election since 2001.

Its candidates for prime minister include Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of family patriarch and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was given a rock star welcome as she arrived at the party’s closing rally in Bangkok.

“May 14 will be a historic day. We will change from a dictatorship to a democratically elected government,” 36-year-old Paetongtarn told thousands of supporters clad in the party’s signature red.

The election is the first since 2020 when massive protests called for unprecedented reforms to the powers of ultra-wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Move Forward, led by telegenic Harvard-educated entrepreneur Pita Limjaroenrat, appears to have harnessed much of the energy of that youth-led protest movement, which voiced deep disaffection with the old political system.

But in a kingdom that has seen a dozen coups in the past century, there are fears the military could seek to cling on to power – despite assurances from the current army chief that it would not intervene this time.

Whoever becomes prime minister will need to secure the support not only of the 500 people elected to the lower house, but also the 250 members of the military-appointed Senate.

Supporters of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha cheer during his final campaign rally in Bangkok. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Prayuth's campaign has flagged in recent weeks with many voters hoping for a break from the military-dominated governments that have held power for most of the nation's modern history. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Pheu Thai has won every election in Thailand since 2001, but two of its prime ministers have been removed in coups. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Pheu Thai party's prime ministerial candidate is Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old daughter of tycoon and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Move Forward has seen its support grow during the campaign with younger Thais energised by its promises for once taboo reforms to the monarchy and military. [Jack Taylor/AFP]
Move Forward party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat is a Harvard-educated former executive for Grab, the e-hailing and food delivery app. [Jack Taylor/AFP]
The military-linked Palang Pracharath party was set up before the last election in 2019 when it was a vehicle for Prayuth. [Jack Taylor/AFP]
Incumbent Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan (centre), is Palang Pracharath's prime ministerial candidate. [Jack Taylor/AFP[
Thailand has a mixed proportional system with some candidates elected directly from constituencies and others entering parliament through the party list. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
Polls will open in Thailand at 8am on Sunday with the outcome probably known that night. [Jack Taylor/AFP]