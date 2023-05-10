In Pictures

Photos: Jewish pilgrimage to Tunisia’s Ghriba Synagogue

People leave as police secure an area near the Ghriba Synagogue following a shootout on the resort island of Djerba. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
Published On 10 May 2023

A police officer has shot dead two people on an annual pilgrimage to a renowned Tunisian synagogue on the island of Djerba as well as two members of the security services before he was killed, the interior ministry said.

Four other visitors to the Ghriba Synagogue – Africa’s oldest – and five more security officers were wounded in the attack on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

In a statement, the Tunisian foreign ministry identified the two worshippers killed as a Tunisian, aged 30, and a French national, aged 42, but did not give their names.

The attack was carried out by a guard from Tunisia’s National Guard naval centre in the town of Aghir on Djerba who first shot dead a colleague and took his ammunition, according to the interior ministry.

He then went to Ghriba Synagogue where hundreds of people were on the annual pilgrimage, which was drawing to a close that night.

The sound of gunshots at the synagogue sparked panic among the hundreds of pilgrims, local media reported.

According to organisers, more than 5,000 Jewish faithful, mostly from overseas, participated in this year’s pilgrimage to Ghriba, which resumed in 2022 after two years of pandemic-related suspension.

“Investigations are continuing in order to shed light on the motives for this cowardly aggression,” the interior ministry said.

The French embassy in Tunisia announced it had set up a “crisis unit” and an emergency hotline following the attack.

Coming between Passover and Shavuot, the pilgrimage to Ghriba is at the heart of Jewish tradition in Tunisia, where only about 1,500 Jews live – mainly on Djerba – compared with close to 100,000 before independence in 1956.

Pilgrims also travel from Europe, the United States and Israel to take part, although their numbers have dropped since a suicide truck bombing that killed 21 there in 2002.

Tuesday’s shooting came as the tourism industry in Tunisia was finally enjoying a rebound from pandemic-era lows, as well as from the aftereffects of two attacks in Tunis and Sousse in 2015 that killed dozens of foreign visitors.

Jewish worshippers attend the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
Jewish worshippers attend the annual pilgrimage to the Ghriba Synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
A Jewish pilgrim prays at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
Organised every year on the 33rd day of Passover, the Ghriba pilgrimage has long been a central tradition for Jewish Tunisians. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
Police secure an area near the Ghriba Synagogue following a shootout on the resort island of Djerba. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
Jewish pilgrims pray at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
The number of Jews in Tunisia has fallen significantly, from about 100,000 before independence from France in 1956 to an estimated 1,500 today. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
A Jewish pilgrim prays at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
Djerba is home to one of the last Jewish communities in the Arab world, and the synagogue is believed to date to the sixth century BC. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
Jewish worshippers attend the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
The festival, an important tradition for Jewish Tunisians, is no ordinary act of worship. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
A Jewish pilgrim prays at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
Pilgrims revere a girl - the 'Ghriba' - who is said to have been killed by lightning and whom they hope will grant their wishes - especially for fertility, marital happiness and health. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
A Jewish pilgrim prays at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
A Jewish pilgrim prays at the Ghriba Synagogue. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
Jewish worshippers light candles at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
Worshippers prayed, lit candles and wrote wishes on eggs as an annual Jewish pilgrimage to Africa's oldest synagogue. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
A Jewish pilgrim prays at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
Believed to have been founded in 586 BC by Jews fleeing the destruction of the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem, the Ghriba Synagogue has long been a destination for pilgrims, especially for Jews of Tunisian descent. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
Jewish worshippers light candles at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba
Jewish worshippers light candles at the Ghriba Synagogue on Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
Police secure an area near the Ghriba Synagogue following a shootout on the resort island of Djerba. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]
The Ghriba attack also comes as Tunisia goes through a severe financial crisis that has worsened since President Kais Saied seized power in July 2021 and rammed through a constitution that gave his office unlimited powers and neutered parliament. [Yassine Mahjoub/AFP]