Palestinians in Gaza welcome Eid al-Fitr

People breathed a sigh of relief as they were able to mark Eid peacefully and in comfort after fears of a new war with Israel.

The Shabaan family breaks their fast
The Shabaan family breaks their fast during Ramadan. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Maram Humaid
Published On 22 Apr 2023

Gaza City – Palestinians in Gaza celebrated Eid al-Fitr as they visited mosques to perform the Eid prayer, gathered with family and enjoyed traditional holiday fare.

People breathed a sigh of relief as they were able to mark Eid peacefully and in comfort after tensions soared between Israelis and Palestinians and fears of another war on the Strip escalated.

In the last days of the holy month of Ramadan, markets were crowded with people preparing for the Eid al-Fitr celebration. People buy children’s clothes, traditional sweets, and decorate their homes to enjoy the atmosphere with relatives.

Despite the manifestations of joy, family visits and special food during Eid in Gaza, difficult economic and social conditions prevail because of the devastating 15-year land, sea and air blockade imposed by Israel.

Al Jazeera toured Gaza’s markets, streets, and homes to report on people’s preparations for Eid al-Fitr.

Shadi Khader, 37, who is from Gaza and supports four children, sells fesikh - a traditional salted fish - in the al-Zawiya market east of Gaza. Shadi says there is great demand from citizens to buy fesikh, as it is considered the favourite dish of Gazans on the morning of the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
Shadi Khader, 37, who is from Gaza and supports four children, sells fesikh - a traditional salted fish - in the al-Zawiya market east of Gaza. Shadi says there is great demand from citizens to buy fesikh, as it is considered the favourite dish of Gazans on the morning of the first day of Eid al-Fitr. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Mohammad Beltagy, 42, who is from Gaza and supports six children, sells kaak - date paste-filled cookies served traditionally in Eid - in the al-Zawiya market in the east of Gaza.
Mohammad Beltagy, 42, who is from Gaza and supports six children, sells kaak - date paste-filled cookies served traditionally in Eid - in the al-Zawiya market in the east of Gaza. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Khalil Al-Shaer, 25, from Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, sells vegetables including Rocca in the Rafah central market.
Khalil Al-Shaer, 25, from Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, sells vegetables including rocca in the Rafah central market. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Nader Al-Aidi, 33, a resident of Rafah, south of Gaza, supports three children. He sells pickles with his younger brother. He inherited this job from his father and it is his only source of income for his family. During the month of Ramadan, there is strong demand for pickles.
Nader Al-Aidi, 33, a resident of Rafah, south of Gaza, supports three children. He sells pickles with his younger brother. He inherited this job from his father and it is his only source of income for his family. During the month of Ramadan, there is strong demand for pickles. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Ziyad Al-Hosari, 28, from Gaza, supports two children and works in a shop selling fresh fruit, dried fruit and dates in al-Zawiya market.
Ziyad Al-Hosari, 28, from Gaza, supports two children and works in a shop selling fresh fruit, dried fruit and dates in al-Zawiya market. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinian vendors sell traditional sweets in the markets of Rafah and Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Muhammad al-Sousi, 23, from Gaza, supports 10 family members. He sells kharoub along with his brother in al-Saha square in the centre of Gaza City. Al-Sousi and his brother inherited the business from their father and grandfathers who started it 40 years ago. Al-Sousi’s kharoub is well-known in Gaza and many citizens buy it as it is a popular drink during Ramadan. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
A scene from the Hijazi factory for smoked and salted fish in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Renga and fesikh are among the main dishes served in the first days of Eid. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
A Palestinian family in the town of Beit Lahiya, north of Gaza, prepares Eid kaak ahead of Eid Al-Fitr. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Despite the manifestations of joy, family visits and special food during Eid in Gaza, difficult economic and social conditions prevail because of the devastating 15-year land, sea, and air blockade imposed by Israel. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]