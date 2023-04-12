In Pictures

NASA unveils ‘Mars habitat’

Volunteers will live for a year at a time in the Mars-simulation habitat to test what life will be like on future missions.

A working area inside the Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
NASA has unveiled its new Mars-simulation habitat, in which volunteers will live for a year at a time to test what life will be like on future missions to the Red Planet.

The facility, created for three planned experiments called the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), is located at the US space agency’s massive research base in Houston, Texas.

Four volunteers will begin the first trial this summer during which NASA plans to monitor their physical and mental health to better understand humans’ fortitude for such long isolation.

With that data, NASA will better understand astronauts’ “resource use” on Mars, said Grace Douglas, lead researcher on the CHAPEA experiments.

“We can really start to understand how we’re supporting them with what we’re providing them, and that’s going to be really important information to making those critical resource decisions,” she said on a press tour of the habitat.

Such a distant mission comes with “very strict mass limitations”, she added.

The volunteers will live in a 1,700-square-foot (160-square-metre) home dubbed Mars Dune Alpha, which includes two bathrooms, a vertical farm to grow salad, a room dedicated to medical care, an area for relaxing and several workstations.

An airlock leads to an “outdoor” reconstruction of the Martian environment – though still located inside the hangar.

Several pieces of equipment astronauts would likely use are scattered around the red sand-covered floor, including a weather station, a brick-making machine and a small greenhouse.

There is also a treadmill on which the make-believe astronauts will walk suspended from straps to simulate the Red Planet’s lesser gravity.

Researchers will regularly test the crew’s response to stressful situations, such as restricting water availability or equipment failures.

The habitat has another special feature: it was 3D-printed.

“That is one of the technologies that NASA is looking at as a potential to build habitat on other planetary or lunar surfaces,” Douglas said.

NASA is in the early stages of preparation for a mission to Mars, though most of the agency’s focus is on upcoming Artemis missions, which aim to return humans to the Moon for the first time in half a century.

The habitat will be used to prepare for sending humans to the Red Planet. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A medical bay is seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat
A medical bay inside the Mars Dune Alpha. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A glove box is seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat
The facility is located at the US space agency's massive research base in Houston, Texas. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
Four volunteers will begin the first trial this summer during which NASA plans to monitor their physical and mental health to better understand humans' fortitude for such long isolation. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
An oxygen generator system
An oxygen generator system inside the Mars Dune Alpha. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A washing machine and exercise equipments are seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha
A washing machine and exercise equipment inside the habitat. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
Computer monitors are seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha
The members of the first experiment team are yet to be named. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A 3D printer is seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha
A 3D printer inside the Mars Dune Alpha. 'That is one of the technologies that NASA is looking at as a potential to build habitat on other planetary or lunar surfaces,' says Grace Douglas, lead researcher on the experiments. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
Plant pods to grow vegetables are seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha
A vertical farm to grow vegetables inside the habitat. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A kitchen area is seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha,
A kitchen area inside the habitat. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A recreational area is seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha
With the data collected during the experiments, NASA will better understand astronauts' resource use on Mars. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A Crew quarter is seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha
A crew quarter is seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
A lavatory is seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha
A lavatory inside the habitat. Researchers will regularly test the crew's response to stressful situations such as restricting water availability or equipment failures. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
The floor plan of the Mars Dune Alpha
The floor plan of the Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
Instruments are seen inside the Mars landscape simulation area at Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat
The Mars landscape simulation area at Mars Dune Alpha. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]