International Women’s Day protesters demand gender equality

People around the world demonstrate, attend conferences and hold artistic events to mark International Women’s Day.

A protester in Manila, Philippines marks International Women's Day [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]
Published On 8 Mar 2023

Demonstrations, conferences and artistic events around the world have marked International Women’s Day, an annual observance established to recognise women and demand equality for half of the planet’s population.

While activists in some parts of the planet noted advances, repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran – and the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence worldwide – highlighted the continuing struggle to secure women’s rights.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted this week that women’s rights were “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and gender equality would not be achieved for 300 years, given the current pace of change.

Progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back,” Guterres said.

Even in countries that have pioneered advances for women, there have been recent setbacks for the feminist cause: This is the first International Women’s Day since the US Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion last year and many states adopted restrictions on abortion.

The UN recognised International Women’s Day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in labour movements of the early 20th century. The day is commemorated in different ways and to varying degrees in different countries.

Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
Members of 'Women Action Forum' dance during a rally in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Organisers said the demonstrations were aimed at seeking rights guaranteed by the Constitution. [Pervez Masih/AP Photo]
A protester shouts at police near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila. Hundreds of protesters from various women’s groups rallied in the Philippine capital for higher wages and decent jobs. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]
Workers participate in an event with the theme of 'support women and girls for the justice of all' in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. [Heng Sinith/AP Photo]
An Afghan refugee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Taliban have banned girls’ education beyond sixth grade and barred women from public spaces, including parks and gyms. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]
Participants hold signs representing International Women's Day during a rally in Seoul, South Korea. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Women chants slogans at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Afghan brides and grooms participate in a mass wedding ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United Nations identified Afghanistan as the most repressive country in the world for women and girls since the Taliban takeover in 2021. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Commuters in a suburban train take part in a yoga session to mark the International Women's Day in Mumbai, India. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]