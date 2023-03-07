In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Photos: Landmine victims in Izyum, the liberated Ukrainian city

In this war-scarred city in Ukraine’s northeast, residents scrutinise every step for landmines.

Andrii Cherednichenko, 50, who was injured after stepping on a land mine
Andrii Cherednichenko, 50, who was injured after stepping on a landmine in his home village of Kamianka. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Published On 7 Mar 2023

Izyum is a gruesome reminder of the human cost of the war in Ukraine. Six months after it was liberated, residents say they continue to pay the price.

Large red signs warning of “mines” rest against a tree between a church and the city’s main hospital, which is still functioning despite heavy Russian bombardment.

In Izyum, everyone has a mine story. They either stepped on one and lost a limb or know someone who did. The mines are discovered daily, concealed along riverbanks, on roads, in fields, on the tops of roofs and in trees.

Of particular concern are anti-infantry high-explosive mines, known as petal mines. Small and inconspicuous, they are spread across the city. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has documented that Russia has used at least eight types of antipersonnel mines, banned by the Geneva Conventions, throughout eastern Ukraine.

The scale of destruction in Izyum, with a pre-war population of 50,000, is breathtaking.

Ukrainian officials estimate 70 to 80 percent of residential buildings were destroyed. Many bear black scorch marks, punctured roofs and have boarded-up windows.

In a January report, HRW also called on Kyiv to investigate the Ukrainian military’s apparent use of thousands of banned petal mines in Izyum.

“No one can say now the total percentage of territory in Kharkiv that is mined,” said Oleksandr Filchakov, the region’s chief prosecutor. “We are finding them everywhere.”

A sign that reads "Mines" is placed on the sife of the road in the village of Kamyanka, on the outskirts of Izium
A sign that reads 'mines' is placed on the site of the road in the village of Kamianka, on the outskirts of Izyum. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Ukrainian doctor Yurii Kuznetsov speaks to land mine victim Oleksandr Kolisnyk at the hospital in Izium, Ukraine
Ukrainian doctor Yurii Kuznetsov speaks to landmine victim Oleksandr Kolisnyk at the hospital in Izyum. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
A destroyed tank is backdropped by homes with the letter Z
A destroyed tank is backdropped by homes with the letter Z, used by Russian troops to mark their vehicles, sprayed on the walls, near the village of Kamianka. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Land mine victim Oleksandr Rabenko, 66 years-old, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press as Murzik, his cat, approaches, at his son's home on the outskirts of Izium
Oleksandr Rabenko, 66, stepped on a petal mine near his house while walking down a familiar path to the river to fetch water. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
An operating light hangs from the ceiling of the destroyed surgery section of the hospital in Izium, Ukraine
An operating light hangs from the ceiling of the destroyed surgery section of the hospital in Izyum. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Land mine victim Vasily Hrushka, 65 years-old, wipes his eye
Landmine victim Vasily Hrushka, 65, wipes his eye during an interview on the outskirts of Izyum. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Residents walk by a sign that reads "Mines", warning of the potential presence of petal mines, as they approach the hospital in Izium, Ukrain
Residents walk by a sign that reads 'mines', warning of the potential presence of petal mines, as they approach the hospital in Izyum. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Ukrainian doctor Yurii Kuznetsov pauses in the destroyed surgery section of the hospital in Izium
Ukrainian doctor Yurii Kuznetsov pauses in the destroyed surgery section of the hospital. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
A sign that reads "Mines" is placed on the sife of the road in the village of Kamyanka, on the outskirts of Izium
A sign that reads 'mines' is placed on the side of the road in the village of Kamianka, on the outskirts of Izyum. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Land mine victim Oleksandr Rabenko, 66 years-old
Rabenko still feels excruciating pain from the foot that is no longer there. 'The doctor said it will take months for my brain to grasp what happened,' he said. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Andrii Cherednichenko, 50, who was injured after stepping on a land mine
Andrii Cherednichenko, 50, who was injured after stepping on a landmine, walks on a snowy path in Kamianka, Ukraine. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]