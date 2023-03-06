In Pictures

Photos: Turkey-Syria earthquake, one month on

Ruins, rescues, rubble and hope a month on since the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria.

People carry a body bag as local residents wait for their relatives to be pulled out from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Published On 6 Mar 2023

It is one month since a strong earthquake struck Turkey in the early hours of February 6, killing tens of thousands of people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The earthquake, and subsequent powerful quakes, killed more than 51,000 people in the two countries, injured about 108,000 people in Turkey and left millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.

Nearly 530,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster area in Turkey alone and the Turkish government has said 173,000 buildings have so far been recorded as collapsed or severely damaged, with more than 1.9 million people taking refuge in temporary shelters or hotels and public facilities.

The son of Durmus Kilinc, centre, reacts after a rescue team removed the body of his father from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Members of a family keep warm next to a fire as they follow a rescue team searching for their relatives in a destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Pictures recovered from the rubble of a building destroyed during the earthquake are put on the windshield of a car in Antakya, southeastern Turkey. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
This aerial photograph, taken on February 20, 2023, shows diggers removing the rubble of collapsed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey. [Sameer al-Doumy/AFP]
A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye, southern Turkey. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after pulling him out alive from a collapsed building, 104 hours after the earthquake, in Adiyaman. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
A family next to a collapsed building as they wait for the bodies of their relatives to be recovered from under the rubble in Antakya, southeastern Turkey. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A man rides a motorcycle past debris from destroyed buildings in Samandag, southern Turkey. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
A boy recovers a carpet from the family flat after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
Mourners pray over the coffins of family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jindires, Aleppo province, Syria. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Syrian artists paint street art on the rubble of damaged buildings in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in the rebel-held town of Jinderes, Syria.[Ali Haj Sulaiman/Al Jazeera]
Huseyin Seferoglu, 23, is pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
A rescue worker walks past partially collapsed buildings in the city of Antakya. [Sameer al-Doumy/AFP]
Rescue workers and medics carry a woman out of the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan, Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey. [Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP]
The body of a woman who died in the earthquake is placed in a plastic bag after being pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake line up to receive aid at a makeshift camp in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]