Photos: Turkey-Syria earthquake, one month on

It is one month since a strong earthquake struck Turkey in the early hours of February 6, killing tens of thousands of people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The earthquake, and subsequent powerful quakes, killed more than 51,000 people in the two countries, injured about 108,000 people in Turkey and left millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.

Nearly 530,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster area in Turkey alone and the Turkish government has said 173,000 buildings have so far been recorded as collapsed or severely damaged, with more than 1.9 million people taking refuge in temporary shelters or hotels and public facilities.