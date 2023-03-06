In Pictures

Holi 2023: Women and men engage in ritual, colourful battle

The ‘Lathmar Holi’ (Stick Holi) festival in the twin towns of Nandgaon and Barsana attracts visitors from around the world.

India Holi Festival
Women play 'Lathmar Holi' with the men of Barsana village in Nandgoan village. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
Published On 6 Mar 2023

Hundreds of women in two north Indian towns have celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their “teasing” as part of a ritual.

After two years of subdued revelry due to COVID-19, the Holi celebrations that began last week recreated the legend of the Hindu god Krishna spraying his consort Radha and her friends with red, yellow, green and saffron colours.

The women were from Nandgaon, the legendary hometown of Krishna, and the men were from Radha’s hometown of Barsana – twin towns about 115km (70 miles) south of the capital New Delhi.

The men wore turbans and held shields above their heads to protect themselves from the women’s blows in the mock battle.

The devotees, smeared in coloured powder, then prayed at the 19th century Nandagram Temple near where Hindus believe Krishna and his brother Balram spent their childhood. They exchanged sweets and drinks as part of the celebrations.

Some men were caught by women and made to dress like them. They then sang and danced along with the women.

The “Lathmar Holi” (Stick Holi) festival attracts visitors from around the world in large numbers.

Holi traditions vary across India. In most parts, the holiday will be celebrated on Wednesday, turning the streets and lanes into playgrounds as people throw water balloons and shoot squirt guns at each other.

Holi, which marks the advent of spring, is widely celebrated in India, Nepal and other countries with large Indian subcontinent diaspora populations.

India Holi Festival
Men from Barsana village smeared with colours play Holi at Nandagram Temple in Nandgoan village. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
India Holi Festival
Holi is celebrated in most parts of India, with each region having its own traditions. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
India Holi Festival
The celebrations in northern India tend to be more colourful and vivid while those in the south focus mainly on religious and temple rituals. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
India Holi Festival
However, even among the northern states, there is a difference in how long the celebrations last and what people do. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
India Holi Festival
A foreigner is smeared with colours during 'Lathmar Holi' in Nandgoan village. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
India Holi Festival
Holi is also celebrated in other South Asian countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan which have a sizeable Hindu populations. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
India Holi Festival
Holi celebrates the triumph of good over evil and there are various stories about its origin. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
India Holi Festival
On the day of Holi, people of all ages take to the streets to smear each other with dry or wet paint and get showered in powdered colour and water. There is a lot of dancing and singing. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]
India Holi Festival
Women from Nandgaon, the birthplace of the Hindu god Krishna, beat the men from Barsana, the legendary birthplace of Radha, the consort of Krishna, with wooden sticks in response to their efforts to spray colours on them. [Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP Photo]