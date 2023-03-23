In Pictures

Photos: Holy month of Ramadan begins for Muslims around the world

For the next 30 days, Muslims observing Ramadan will refrain from eating or drinking anything from sunrise to sunset.

A Palestinian girl cleans the stone of the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in front of the Dome of the Rock, as part of preparations for the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City
A Palestinian girl cleans the stone floor of the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary in front of the Dome of the Rock, as part of preparations for the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City. [Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters]
Published On 23 Mar 2023

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began at sundown on Wednesday, as the faithful prepared for a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting intended to bring them closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate.

Many will strictly observe prayers, read the Quran and donate to charity as they seek to draw closer to God. Family and friends will gather for joyful nightly feasts.

Muslims believe God began revealing the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan more than 1,400 years ago.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and is required for all Muslims, though exceptions are made for young children and the sick, as well as women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or menstruating. Travellers are also exempt, including athletes attending tournaments away from home.

Those observing the fast must refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from sunrise to sunset. They are also encouraged to refrain from cursing, fighting, gossiping and road rage throughout the holy month.

After the last day of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a festive three-day holiday during which children dress in new outfits and receive gifts.

Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia
Indonesian Muslims perform the tarawih evening prayer on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo]
People read the Koran at the Grand Mosque ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen
People read the Quran at the Grand Mosque before the beginning of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Members of the Malaysian Islamic authority perform "Rukyah Hilal Ramadan," the sighting of the new moon to determine the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Members of the Malaysian Islamic authority perform 'Rukyah Hilal Ramadan', the sighting of the new moon to determine the start of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
An Egyptian dates vendor talks to a client in Sayyeda Zeinab market ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt
An Egyptian dates vendor talks to a customer in the Sayyeda Zeinab market before Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. [Amr Nabil/Reuters]
Members of Muslim Scout Association hold decorations during a rally to welcome the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Sidon, Lebanon
Members of the Muslim Scout Association hold decorations during a rally to welcome Ramadan, in Sidon, Lebanon. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Workers carry vermicelli, a special delicacy prepared for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan
Workers carry vermicelli, specially prepared for Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
People and members of the Syrian astronomical association gather to observe the moon sighting that marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria
The general public gathers with members of the Syrian astronomical association to observe the moon sighting that marks the beginning of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria. [Firas Makdesi/Reuters]
A Saudi woman shops for Ramadan decorations to mark the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan in a local market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
A Saudi woman buys Ramadan decorations to mark the beginning of Ramadan in a local market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]
A Filipino Muslims read the Quran inside a mosque on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Marikina, Philippines
Filipino Muslims read the Quran inside a mosque on the first day of Ramadan in Marikina, Philippines. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]
A Palestinian vendor arranges food items at a Palestinian shop ahead of Ramadan in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
A Palestinian vendor arranges olives and pickles at a shop before Ramadan in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey
Muslim worshippers perform the tarawih night prayer on the eve of the first day of Ramadan in Turkey at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
Sudanese women prepare Al-Raqqa, a Ramadan drink made with dried corn and spices which is in the milk, in Khartoum, Sudan
Sudanese women prepare raqqa, or white ibri, a Ramadan drink made with fermented ground corn and spices that are later cooked into wafer-thin cakes that are soaked and sweetened, in Khartoum, Sudan. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
Somali vendors arrange watermelons for sale at an open air grocery market as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia
Somali vendors arrange watermelons for sale at an open-air grocery market as Muslims prepare for Ramadan, in the Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. [Feisal Omar/Reuters]
Lebanese women shop for decorations in preparation for the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon
Lebanese women shop for decorations in preparation for Ramadan, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]