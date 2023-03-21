In Pictures

Photos: Memorable quotes from the war in Iraq

Notable quotes from before, during and after the US-led invasion of Iraq in March 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Iraq Anniversary
A US soldier aims his weapon at a man who had just been shot in the neck in Mosul, Iraq on July 23, 2003. [File: Wally Santana/AP Photo]
Published On 21 Mar 2023

Twenty years after Iraq was invaded by a “coalition of the willing”, led by the United States under former President George W Bush, the devastation left behind by the long war that ensued is still apparent in parts of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died between 2003 and 2011 when coalition forces left the country, leaving behind an unstable situation and a country torn apart by sectarian strife.

Looking back, some of the statements made as the US – strongly supported by its close ally, the United Kingdom – tried to convince the world that Iraq held weapons of mass destruction, along with others made as the war progressed, seem ironic today.

On September 24, 2002, then-UK Prime Minister Tony Blair told the British House of Commons that claims of WMDs were true and that action in Iraq to remove Saddam Hussein was imperative, declaring: “Of course, there is no doubt that Iraq, the region and the whole world would be better off without Saddam.”

President Bush shakes hands with British Prime Minister Tony Blair
Bush shakes hands with UK PM Tony Blair, left, his ally in launching a war on Iraq, at the White House in the US capital, on January 31, 2003 [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

The US entered the conflict confidently, as shown in comments by Donald Rumsfeld, then-US secretary of defense to CBS Radio Connect, who said on November 14, 2002: “The Gulf War [Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait] in the 1990s lasted five days on the ground. I can’t tell you if the use of force in Iraq today would last five days or five weeks or five months. But it certainly isn’t going to last any longer than that.”

But the war dragged on as Iraqis fought the occupation and sectarian tensions were exacerbated by the conditions.

Nearly six years later, on December 1, 2008, Bush told ABC’s World News programme: “The biggest regret of all the presidency has to have been the intelligence failure in Iraq. A lot of people put their reputations on the line and said the weapons of mass destruction is a reason to remove Saddam Hussein.”

Here are some other notable quotes from the war on Iraq, some illustrate what happened while some underline the futility of the war.

September 19, 2002 - "I hereby declare before you that Iraq is clear of all nuclear, chemical and biological weapons." - Saddam Hussein in a message to UN General Assembly.
September 19, 2002: 'I hereby declare before you that Iraq is clear of all nuclear, chemical and biological weapons,' Iraq's foreign minister reads a letter from President Saddam Hussein to the UN General Assembly. Saddam, centre, met with top officials in Baghdad three days earlier. [Reuters/HO/INA]
January 20, 2003 - "His regime has large, unaccounted-for stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons, including VX, sarin, mustard gas, anthrax, botulism and possibly smallpox. And he has an active programme to acquire and develop nuclear weapons." - Rumsfeld to the US to the Reserve Officers Association.
January 20, 2003: 'His regime has large, unaccounted-for stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons, including VX, sarin, mustard gas, anthrax, botulism and possibly smallpox. And he has an active programme to acquire and develop nuclear weapons,' Donald Rumsfeld, then-US secretary of defense, tells the Reserve Officers Association. [File: Hyungwon Kang/Reuters]
February 5, 2003 - “My colleagues, every statement I make today is backed up by sources, solid sources ... What we’re giving you are facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence.” - Colin Powell, then-US Secretary of State, to the UN Security Council describing what he said was evidence of Iraqi WMDs.
February 5, 2003: 'My colleagues, every statement I make today is backed up by sources, solid sources ... What we’re giving you are facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence,' Colin Powell, then-US secretary of state, tells the UN Security Council, describing purported evidence of Iraqi WMDs, holding up a vial he said could be used to hold anthrax. [Timothy A Clary/AFP]
March 16, 2003 - "I think things have gotten so bad inside Iraq, from the standpoint of the Iraqi people, my belief is we will, in fact, be greeted as liberators.” - Dick Cheney, then-US vice president on the Meet the Press television show.
March 16, 2003: 'I think things have gotten so bad inside Iraq, from the standpoint of the Iraqi people, my belief is we will, in fact, be greeted as liberators,' then-US Vice President Dick Cheney tells NBC's Meet the Press. [Alex Wong/Getty Images]
April 11, 2003 - "Stuff happens." - Rumsfeld when asked about rampant lawlessness in Baghdad after US troops captured the capital.
April 11, 2003: 'Stuff happens,' Rumsfeld says when asked about rampant lawlessness in Baghdad after US troops captured it. Here, Baghdad residents accused of looting wait to be searched by US soldiers in Baghdad. [Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images]
January 30, 2005 - "This is a historic moment for Iraq, a day when Iraqis can hold their heads high because they are challenging the terrorists and starting to write their future with their own hands." - Iyad Allawi, interim prime minister on the day Iraq held its first elections since the invasion.
January 30, 2005: 'This is a historic moment for Iraq, a day when Iraqis can hold their heads high because they are challenging the terrorists and starting to write their future with their own hands, says interim Prime Minister Iyad Allawi as he votes in Iraq's first elections since the invasion. [Staff Sargeant Angelique Perez/US Air Force via Getty Images]
March 31, 2005 - "The intelligence community was absolutely uniform and uniformly wrong about the existence of weapons of mass destruction (in Iraq)." - Laurence Silberman, co-chairman, Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities of the United States regarding WMDs.
March 31, 2005: 'The intelligence community was absolutely uniform and uniformly wrong about the existence of weapons of mass destruction (in Iraq),' says Judge Laurence Silberman, right, co-chairman of the Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities, in the US capital. He is shown here with his co-chair, former Democratic Senator Charles Robb. [Mark Wilson/Getty Images]
March 19, 2006 - "We are losing each day on average 50 to 60 people throughout the country, if not more. If this is not civil war, then God knows what civil war is." - Iyad Allawi, Iraq's former interim prime minister.
March 19, 2006: 'We are losing each day on average 50 to 60 people throughout the country, if not more. If this is not civil war, then God knows what civil war is,' says Iyad Allawi, Iraq's former interim prime minister. [File: Mohammed Hato/AP Photo]
October 25, 2006 - "It’s my responsibility to provide the American people with a candid assessment on the way forward ... Absolutely, we’re winning." Bush told a press conference. Two months later, he told the Washington Post: "We’re not winning, we’re not losing."
October 25, 2006: 'It’s my responsibility to provide the American people with a candid assessment on the way forward ... Absolutely, we’re winning.' Bush told a press conference. Two months later, he told the Washington Post: 'We’re not winning, we’re not losing.' [Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images]
April 18, 2007 - "The street was transformed into a swimming pool of blood." - Shopkeeper Ahmed Hameed, witness to a car bombing in Baghdad that killed 140 people.
April 18, 2007: 'The street was transformed into a swimming pool of blood.' - Shopkeeper Ahmed Hameed, witness to a car bombing in Baghdad that killed 140 people. [Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images]
December 14, 2008 - “It’s like going to a political rally and have people yell at you. It’s a way for people to draw attention,” - Bush in Baghdad after an Iraqi journalist called him a dog and threw shoes at him.
December 14, 2008: 'It’s like going to a political rally and have people yell at you. It’s a way for people to draw attention,' Bush says in Baghdad after an Iraqi journalist called him a dog and threw shoes at him while he was giving a news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. [Reuters TV/Reuters]
August 31, 2010 - "Operation Iraqi Freedom is over, and the Iraqi people now have lead responsibility for the security of their country." - President Barack Obama in a televised speech.
August 31, 2010: 'Operation Iraqi Freedom is over, and the Iraqi people now have lead responsibility for the security of their country,' says then-US President Barack Obama in a televised speech, adding that after seven years of war that killed more than 4,400 Americans, it was time to face the war in Afghanistan and pressing problems at home. [Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images]
July 4, 2014 - “God ordered us to fight his enemies.” - ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a Mosul mosque after announcing the restoration of the caliphate.
July 4, 2014: 'God ordered us to fight his enemies,' ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi tells his followers in a Mosul mosque after announcing the restoration of the so-called 'caliphate'. [Reuters]
December 9, 2017 - "Honorable Iraqis, your land has been completely liberated. The dream of liberation is now a reality,” Haider al-Abadi, then Iraqi prime minister, declaring victory over ISIL after three years of conflict.
December 9, 2017: 'Honourable Iraqis, your land has been completely liberated. The dream of liberation is now a reality,' says Haider al-Abadi, then-Iraqi prime minister, declaring victory over ISIL after three years of conflict. Members of the Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitaries celebrate on the Iraq-Syria border. [AFP]