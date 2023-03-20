In Pictures

Gallery|Weather

After Cyclone Freddy’s devastation, cholera fears rise in Malawi

The deadly storm has destroyed water systems and toilets, sparking concerns that the country’s deadliest cholera outbreak will worsen.

Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Cyclone Freddy triggered floods and mudslides that swept away homes, roads and bridges. The damage has hampered access to healthcare and other basic services. [Thoko Chikondi/AP]
Published On 20 Mar 2023

Malawian health authorities have warned of an increased cholera risk after the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy, which destroyed water systems and toilets.

The country was already battling its deadliest cholera outbreak on record when the storm landed last week, causing mudslides and flooding and damaging infrastructure. Since it began last year, the outbreak has infected about 30,600 people and killed more than 1,700.

“With the floods, people’s toilets have been washed away and most people have no access to safe drinking water,” Storn Kabuluzi, health services director, told the AFP news agency.

He said the country faces an “immediate danger” of surging cholera cases.

After a record-breaking rampage, Freddy caused 579 deaths in three Southern African countries, including Mozambique and Madagascar. Malawi was hit the hardest with at least 476 victims and nearly half a million people displaced.

“In the face of crisis and chaos, it is children who are the most vulnerable,” said Mohamed Malick Fall, UNICEF’s regional director for East and Southern Africa.

Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
People in Chilobwe near Blantyre, Malawi's commercial capital, walk past houses damaged in the storm. [Esa Alexander/Reuters]
Advertisement
Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Malawian soldiers help residents in Chimwankhunda township recover the bodies of victims. [Esa Alexander/Reuters]
Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
A body which was dug out of the mud by locals and soldiers in Chimwankhunda. [Esa Alexander/Reuters]
Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Hendry Keinga weeps after losing a family member during in a mudslide in Mtauchira village. [Esa Alexander/Reuters]
Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Pallbearers carry a coffin at a burial for some of the people who lost their lives in Blantyre. [Thoko Chikondi/AP]
Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Officials warn that the interruption in water and sanitation services will drive the number of cholera cases higher. [Thoko Chikondi/AP]
Advertisement
Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Malawian soldiers and civilians work to recover the body of a victim of a mudslide at the Manje informal settlement on the slopes of Soche Hill in Blantyre. [Amos Gumulira/AFP]
Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Freddy's heavy rains damaged the road connecting Blantyre and Lilongwe. [Thoko Chikondi/AP]