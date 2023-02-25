In Pictures

Photos: Nigeria holds presidential and parliamentary elections

Eighteen candidates are competing to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as president but only four are frontrunners.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials sort and count ballots during the vote counting process at a polling station in Kano on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election [Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
Nigeria’s elections for the presidency and both houses of the federal parliament were under way on Saturday across the country’s 36 states.

This vote is the sixth successive civilian-to-civilian transition of power since a return to democracy in 1999.

Only four of the 18 candidates are considered frontrunners: Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Key issues at stake include the economy, which has suffered two recessions in four years, and security.

More than a third of the total eligible voters in Nigeria are youths and their voices are expected to make a difference after years of low turnout.

There have been calls for stakeholders in the electoral process to allow for a smooth and transparent election, amid concerns about voter suppression, inducement and intimidation.

Voters argue while waiting at Nnamdi Azikiwe University polling station in Awka on February during Nigeria's presidential and general election. [Patrick Meinhardt/AFP]
Voters react during vote counting at Nnamdi Azikiwe University polling station in Awka. [Patrick Meinhardt/AFP]
An election observer watches as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official counts ballot papers at Nnamdi Azikiwe University polling station in Awka. [Patrick Meinhardt/AFP]
A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) counts votes at a polling station in Maiduguri. [Audu Marte/AFP]
Electorates cheer after the INEC officials announced results in their polling station in Agege, Lagos. [Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP]
INEC officials count votes during the counting process at a polling station in Egbeda, Lagos. [Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP]
An INEC official counts votes during the counting process at a polling station in Egbeda, Lagos. [Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP]
INEC officials sort and count ballots during the vote-counting process at a polling station in Kano. [Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
An INEC official holds up a ballot paper during the counting process at a polling station in Egbeda, Lagos. [Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP]
A voter looks for his name on the voters roll at a polling station in Abuja. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Abuja on February 25, 2023. [Michele Spatari/AFP]
People watch as ballot papers are counted at a polling station in Alimosho, Lagos. [John Wessels/AFP]