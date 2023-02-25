Photos: Nigeria holds presidential and parliamentary elections

Nigeria’s elections for the presidency and both houses of the federal parliament were under way on Saturday across the country’s 36 states.

This vote is the sixth successive civilian-to-civilian transition of power since a return to democracy in 1999.

Only four of the 18 candidates are considered frontrunners: Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Key issues at stake include the economy, which has suffered two recessions in four years, and security.

More than a third of the total eligible voters in Nigeria are youths and their voices are expected to make a difference after years of low turnout.

There have been calls for stakeholders in the electoral process to allow for a smooth and transparent election, amid concerns about voter suppression, inducement and intimidation.