Snowstorm hits northern US, knocks out power, disrupts flights

The northern US is hit hard with schools and offices closed due to power outages and thousands of fights cancelled.

A snow plough clears the streets of snow in Provo, Utah. [George Frey/AFP]
Published On 23 Feb 2023

A powerful winter storm lashed the northern United States, triggering the closure of interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

It prompted the first blizzard warning in Southern California in decades.

Few places were untouched by the wild weather, including some at the opposite extreme: long-standing record highs were broken in cities in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

About 280,000 properties were without power across the country, according to Poweroutage.us, almost half of them in Michigan, where snow, sleet and freezing rain were icing power lines, making them vulnerable to gusting winds.

The wintry mix hit hard in the northern US, closing schools and offices, even shutting down the Minnesota Legislature. Travel was difficult. The weather contributed to more than 1,600 US flight cancellations, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

More than 400 of those were due to arrive or depart from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Another 5,000-plus flights were delayed across the country.

A woman clears her car windscreen of snow in Provo. [George Frey/AFP]
People push a vehicle out of the snow on Mountain View Parkway in Lehi, Utah. [George Frey/AFP]
Police and emergency workers try to free a U-Haul removals truck from the snow on Mountain View Parkway. [George Frey/AFP]
A person shovels their sidewalk in Provo. Blizzards forecast to dump up to two feet (60 centimetres) of snow swept across a vast band of the country from the West Coast to the Great Lakes, grounding flights and knocking out power to tens of thousands. [George Frey/AFP]
Warnings of heavy snowfall were even issued for usually sunny areas near Los Angeles, as well as for more typical winter weather spots in the far north. [George Frey/AFP]
The wintry mix hit hard in the northern US, closing schools and offices, even shutting down the Minnesota Legislature. [George Frey/AFP]
Willie Heger (R), who works for a landscaping service, clears snow at a client's house during a snow storm in Minneapolis. [Craig Lassig/AFP]
Weather contributed to more than 1,550 US flight cancellations, according to the tracking service FlightAware. [Craig Lassig/AFP]
Cross-country skiers ski across the Isles lake during a snowstorm in Minneapolis. [Craig Lassig/AFP]
Traffic on interstate 35W during a snowstorm in Minneapolis. [Craig Lassig/AFP]