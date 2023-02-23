In Pictures

A year into Ukraine war, older refugees running out of hope

Since the beginning of the war, 76,000 Ukrainian refugees over the age of 60 have registered with Polish authorities.

Ukrainian refugee Svitlana Skibina, 62, from Kharkiv reads on her mobile phone as she attends a Polish language class run by the Pentecostal church in Warsaw, Poland. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Published On 23 Feb 2023

Tamila Melnichenko, 82, has one last wish: to be buried in Ukraine. A year ago, she was uprooted by the Russian invasion and now spends her days in a retirement home in Poland, longing for the life she had to leave behind.

The former nurse reads Ukrainian and Russian classics, memorises poems and walks down the narrow corridors on her crutches to keep herself busy as the days slowly tick by.

Her thoughts constantly drift back to Ukraine, where she lived all her life and raised her family.

“I’m old,” she told the Reuters news agency. “I want to die there [in Kyiv]. Now I don’t know where I will die.”

“The staff here are very helpful. I receive warm meals. What else would an old person need?,” she asked in the sparsely furnished room that she shares with two other refugees in Glogoczow in southern Poland,.

“But I want to go back to Ukraine.”

She knows she could not have stayed in Kyiv. When air raid alerts went off, she was in her apartment on the fourth floor, alone and in a wheelchair. The widow and her only daughter, Oksana, decided to leave with Oksana’s son.

A neighbour drove them to western Ukraine and then they took the train on a gruelling journey to Poland.

“We thought it was only for a month, and we did not take anything with us,” Melnichenko said. “We even left unwashed dishes in the sink.”

She spent the first few months in the house of a Polish family, but because of her difficulties walking, her daughter placed her in the retirement home, paid for by Polish social services. She has no idea how long she will have to stay there and whether she will ever go back to Ukraine.

More than 9 million Ukrainians – mostly women, children and the elderly – made a similar journey to Poland in the weeks and months after the invasion. Many have returned home, but around 1.5 million remain, according to Polish Border Guard estimates.

While social isolation and loneliness are part of the experience of exile, older people can be the worst affected.

Since the beginning of the war, 76,000 Ukrainians over the age of 60 have registered with Polish authorities, which is necessary for refugees to receive healthcare and benefits.

According to a report by the World Health Organization and Poland’s General Statistics Office, nearly two-thirds of respondents over the age of 55 said they would benefit from support in dealing with a mental condition that affected their daily functioning.

A physiotherapist helps Ukrainian refugee Tamila Melnichenko, 82, from Kyiv during a rehabilitation session at the Armada retirement home in Glogoczow, Poland. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Ukrainian refugee Tatiana Potapova, 62, walks with her grandson Kyrylo Shanhin, 9, after he finished school in Krakow, Poland. The day the war began, Potapova’s hometown of Slabozhensky near the Russian border fell under Russian occupation, and she and her family could no longer travel to areas under Ukrainian control. "It was impossible to leave the house," she recalled. "it was scary. Russians were checking everyone." [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Potapova, second from right, plays Monopoly at the Senior Club in Krakow, where she said she had no choice but to flee because her daughter has diabetes and needed medicine and her grandson was showing signs of trauma. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Potapova fled Ukraine through Russia and Estonia to Krakow, where her elder daughter lives and where she now rents an apartment. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Skibina shows a picture of her apartment sent to her by a friend who stayed in Kharkiv. Skibina left Kharkiv in April with her disabled husband, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Melnichenko reads a book in her room at the Armada retirement home. A year ago, she was uprooted by the Russian invasion and now spends her days in the retirement home, longing for the life she had to leave behind. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Skibina lights a candle at an Orthodox Church in Warsaw. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Melnichenko looks through a window as she pedals a small training bicycle during a rehabilitation session. Her thoughts constantly drift back to Ukraine, where she had lived all her life and raised her family. "I'm old. I want to die there (in Kyiv). Now I don’t know where I will die," she said. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Serhij Skibin, 62, Svitlana Skibina's husband, sits on the bed at their rented apartment in Warsaw. Before living in the Polish capital, Svitlana worked in a library at a medical college, but there are few job options for her in Poland. "For the first two months, I had a terrible depression," she said. "I didn't want anything. I only wanted to go home." [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Potapova was a chemist at the Kharkiv Institute of Medical Radiology. Initially, she got a few cleaning jobs in Krakow but says few people want to hire workers over 60. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]