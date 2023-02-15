In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Elderly couples eke out life among ruins of Ukraine war

Kovalyov brothers and their wives refuse to leave isolated farming village as fighting flares between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine
Volodymyr Kovalyov, 77, who has remained in his village throughout the conflict and was in his house in October when it was hit by what he thinks was a tank shell, waits for bread at a food delivery point in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, northwest of the city of Kherson, Ukraine. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Published On 15 Feb 2023

The two houses in what had been no man’s land in the isolated farming village of Posad-Pokrovske, located between Russian and Ukrainian forces, are badly damaged by shelling.

There is no power or heating and the surrounding fields are heavily mined, making them unworkable.

Yet the Kovalyov brothers – Stepan, 80, and Volodymyr, 77 – and their wives have decided to stay in this southern Ukraine village to live out their days in the place they know best.

The couples survive off meagre state pensions and rely on relatives and volunteers for food.

Stepan and his wife Tetyana, 79, live in a cellar next to their old bungalow, which, like many other buildings in Posad-Pokrovske, was all but flattened in the fighting.

“We are 80, we’ve worked all our lives, in the same garden and now we’re waiting for death,” Stepan said. “What else can we be waiting for?”

Volodymyr and Tetiana, who is 76, sleep in the last room of their house that still has a roof over it.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians face similar challenges as Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II approaches its second year.

Many fled towns and villages close to the front lines when war raged around them, although some, the elderly among them, refused to leave.

Russian troops reached Posad-Pokrovske, some 36km (22 miles) northwest of the city of Kherson, on February 25 last year, the day after Russia launched the full-scale invasion it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

It was as far as they were able to push north, and the area around the small settlement became a no-go zone between enemy forces.

The ground is now littered with ammunition boxes, bullet casings and burned-out Russian tanks. Mines lay scattered, two unexploded missiles protrude from the earth nearby, deep, narrow trenches snake through fields and house after house lays in ruins.

Ukraine
Stepan Kovalyov, 80, and his brother Volodymyr toast with horilka, a Ukrainian spirit, inside a cellar where Stepan and his wife live after their house was destroyed. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Advertisement
ukraine
Volodymyr walks with his bicycle to a food delivery point in the village. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
Volodymyr's granddaughter Svetlana, 21, walks with the family's cow in the fields near their house. Svetlana, who is disabled, helps Volodymyr and Tetiana tend their single cow and rooster. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
An unexploded Grad rocket is seen on a field near the Kovalyov brothers' houses. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
An abandoned Russian checkpoint blocks a road near the Kovalyov brothers' houses. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
Tetyana, 79, opens the door of the cellar where she and her husband Stepan now live. There is no power or heating and the surrounding fields are heavily mined, making them unworkable. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Advertisement
Ukraine
Volodymyr, his wife Tetiana, and their granddaughter Svetlana, talk in the last room of their house that still has a roof. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
The house of Stepan and his wife Tetyana was destroyed during months of Russian occupation. The couple lives inside their cellar, which their late son originally built for use as a food store. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
A cat belonging to Volodymyr stands on a bucket of water. Volodymyr did not leave the village despite the conflict, and Tetiana only left for a few weeks with her granddaughter early on. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
Volodymyr looks at a photo of himself and his brother Stepan, as he lies in bed in the last room of his house that still has a roof over it. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
Tetyana cries inside her house, which was destroyed in fighting in May. Stepan and Tetyana took refuge in their cellar. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
Tetiana only left her village for a few weeks early in the conflict and was in her house in October when it was hit by a tank shell. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
A sign warning of dangerous landmines stands in front of Volodymyr's damaged house. Russian troops reached Posad-Pokrovske on February 25 last year, the day after Russia launched the full-scale invasion it calls a 'special military operation' in Ukraine. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
Ukraine
Stepan walks with a torch next to his wife Tetyana, near the entrance of the cellar where they live. [Nacho Doce /Reuters]