Heavy rains and landslides kill at least 65 in Tanzania

Houses, roads and bridges have been destroyed in the East African country, complicating ongoing rescue efforts.

Streets are seen covered on mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
Streets covered in mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania. [Ebby Shaban/AFP]
Published On 6 Dec 2023

At least 65 people have been killed in landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in northern Tanzania, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Tuesday, revising the death toll of 68 given by regional officials a day earlier.

Torrential downpours over the weekend washed away vehicles and brought down buildings in the hillside town of Katesh, 300km (185 miles) north of the capital, Dodoma.

“Two more bodies were found in the ongoing search and now the death toll has reached 65,” Majaliwa said.

Images broadcast on television showed debris from houses, including furniture, strewn across streets, with key roads, power lines and communication networks disrupted.

“From around five in the morning [on Sunday], I heard loud bangs outside the house. When we tried to escape, it was too late because mud, trees, and stones were rolling from the mountain,” said a man named James, who lost his wife and daughter in the disaster.

Some 5,600 people have been displaced by the landslides, said Mobhare Matinyi, a government spokesperson.

Rashid Ntandu, 24, lost his house in the disaster and found shelter in a school in Katesh which has been turned into a refuge centre.

“I believe there are more bodies covered by mud,” he said.

Men assess an area affected by landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania .
The flooding occurred near Mount Hanang in the north. Houses, roads and bridges have been destroyed, complicating ongoing rescue efforts. [Filbert Rweyemamu/AFP]
People gather to assess the damages in an area affected by landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
The floods are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region just as it emerges from the worst drought in four decades that left millions hungry. [Filbert Rweyemamu/AFP]
People collect belongings in an area affected by landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
People collect belongings in an area affected by landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh. [Filbert Rweyemamu/AFP]
Two men stand on top of a bus as others gather to assess damages at a street covered on mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
Tanzania and its neighbours Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are battling flash floods caused by torrential rains linked to the El Nino weather pattern. [Ebby Shaban/AFP]
Streets are seen covered on mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
Between October 1997 and January 1998, widespread flooding caused more than 6,000 deaths in five countries in the region. [Ebby Shaban/AFP]
People gather to assess damages at a street covered on mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
Hundreds have died across the region, and millions have been displaced since the heavy rains began in late October. [Ebby Shaban/AFP]
People gather to assess damages at a street covered on mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
The government has deployed the military to help rescue hundreds of people trapped by the flooding described as the worst in years in the East African nation. [Ebby Shaban/AFP]
People gather to assess damages at a street covered on mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
Scientists say extreme weather events such as flooding, storms, droughts and wildfires are being made longer, more intense and more frequent by human-induced climate change. [Ebby Shaban/AFP]
Workers remove mud from a street using excavators following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
The disaster has prompted Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to cut short her visit to Dubai for the COP28 climate talks, with her office saying she would visit the affected area on Thursday. [Ebby Shaban/AFP]
A damaged van is seen on a street following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania.
A damaged van on a street following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh. [Ebby Shaban/AFP]