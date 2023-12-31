Photos: New Year 2024 celebrations around the world

Revellers across the world are celebrating the countdown to a New Year with fireworks and brightly lit signs – offering a hopeful start to 2024 for some.

Sunday’s celebrations come even as the globe’s ongoing conflicts raise security concerns and lead to muted or even cancelled festivities.

New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland. The fireworks illuminated the cloudy night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show.

Sydney, Australia hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniversary of its famous Opera House.

Fireworks illuminated the night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show during New Year’s celebrations in Tokyo.

Metro Manila, Bangkok, Seoul, Singapore, Beijing, Moscow, Istanbul, and other parts of the globe also celebrated.

Here are some pictures as the world bids farewell to 2023 and welcomes the New Year.