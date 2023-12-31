In Pictures

Photos: New Year 2024 celebrations around the world

The celebrations come as ongoing conflicts raise security concerns and lead to muted or cancelled festivities.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House, left, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. [Izhar Khan AFP]
Revellers across the world are celebrating the countdown to a New Year with fireworks and brightly lit signs – offering a hopeful start to 2024 for some.

Sunday’s celebrations come even as the globe’s ongoing conflicts raise security concerns and lead to muted or even cancelled festivities.

New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland. The fireworks illuminated the cloudy night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show.

Sydney, Australia hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniversary of its famous Opera House.

Fireworks illuminated the night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show during New Year’s celebrations in Tokyo.

Metro Manila, Bangkok, Seoul, Singapore, Beijing, Moscow, Istanbul, and other parts of the globe also celebrated.

Here are some pictures as the world bids farewell to 2023 and welcomes the New Year.

Fireworks burst from the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, to celebrate the New Year. [Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP]
People release balloons in front of the Tokyo Tower during a countdown event. People in Tokyo celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, the zodiac sign of 2024. [Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images]
People carry an illuminated "mikoshi" or portable shrine during a countdown event to celebrate the New Year in Yokosuka, Japan, south of Tokyo. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila, the Philippines. [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
Fireworks light the sky over the Grand Palace during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
People gather to listen to a music concert to celebrate New Year's Eve at City Hall in Surabaya, Indonesia. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
People attend a ceremony to celebrate the New Year in Seoul, South Korea. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Fireworks light up the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore. [Edgar Su/Reuters]
Artists react during the New Year's Eve celebration at Shougang Park in Beijing, China. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong. [Peter Parks/AFP]
People visit India Gate for the New Year celebrations, in New Delhi, India. [Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency]
Children and their parents ride a carousel at a Christmas market set up in Red Square and decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities in Moscow, Russia. [Marina Lystseva/AP Photo]
Istiklal Avenue is packed with people ahead of New Year celebrations at Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. [Hakan Akgün/Anadolu Agency]
A traditional street musician walks past people having a drink as residents celebrate the last day of the year in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. [Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP]
A man wears 2024 fancy party glasses and wig during a rehearsal for New Year's Eve celebrations at the landmark Puerta del Sol Square, in Madrid, Spain. [Isabel Infantes/Reuters]