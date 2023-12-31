In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: New Year 2024 celebrations around the world

The celebrations come as ongoing conflicts raise security concerns and lead to muted or cancelled festivities.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House (L) during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2024.
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House, left, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. [Izhar Khan AFP]
Published On 31 Dec 2023

Revellers across the world are celebrating the New Year with fireworks and brightly lit signs – offering a hopeful start to 2024 for some.

The celebrations come even as the globe’s ongoing conflicts raise security concerns and lead to muted or even cancelled festivities.

New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland. The fireworks illuminated the cloudy night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show.

Sydney, Australia’s biggest city, hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniversary of its famous Opera House.

Fireworks illuminated the night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show during New Year’s celebrations in Tokyo.

From Bangkok to Beijing, Istanbul, London, Mumbai and Paris, millions around the world joined the celebrations.

Here are some pictures as the world bids farewell to 2023 and welcomes the New Year.

Fireworks burst from the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, to celebrate the New Year on Monday.
Fireworks burst from the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, to celebrate the New Year [Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP]
People release balloons in front of the Tokyo Tower during a countdown event hosted by the Prince Park Tower Tokyo on January 01, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.
People release balloons in front of the Tokyo Tower during a countdown event. People in Tokyo celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, the zodiac sign of 2024.[Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images]
People carry an illuminated "Mikoshi" or portable shrine during a countdown event to celebrating the new year in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, January 1, 2024.
People carry an illuminated 'mikoshi' or portable shrine during a countdown event to celebrate the New Year in Yokosuka, Japan, south of Tokyo [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2024.
Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila, the Philippines [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
Fireworks explode over the Grand Palace during the New Year celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2024.
Fireworks light the sky over the Grand Palace during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
People gather to listen to a music concert to celebrate New Year's Eve at city hall in Surabaya on December 31, 2023.
People gather to listen to a music concert to celebrate New Year's Eve at City Hall in Surabaya, Indonesia [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
Indonesians welcoming 2024 at the Bundaran Hotel roundabout in the city centre. There are fireworks and lots of smoke, and people are taking photos on their phones
People take photos as Indonesia welcomes 2024 at the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]
People attend a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2023.
People attend a ceremony to celebrate the New Year in Seoul, South Korea [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore December 31, 2023.
Fireworks light up the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore. [Edgar Su/Reuters]
Artists react during the New Year's eve celebration at the Shougang Park in Beijing, China January 1, 2024.
Artists react during the New Year's Eve celebration at Shougang Park in Beijing [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Revellers in Beijing ring in the new year. They are cheering and smiling.
Revellers ring in the new year in Beijing [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong on January 1, 2024.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong [Peter Parks/AFP]
Fireworks explode from Taipei 101 in Taiwan
Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 building during Taiwan's New Year's celebrations [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
People celebrating New Year at a promenade in Mumbai. They have their arms in the air and are cheering.
People celebrate New Year at a promenade in the Indian city of Mumbai [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Children and their parents ride a carousel at a Christmas Market set up in Red Square decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities in Moscow, Russia.
Children and their parents ride a carousel at a Christmas market set up in Red Square and decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities in Moscow, Russia [Marina Lystseva/AP Photo]
Istiklal Avenue is packed with people ahead of new year celebrations at Taksim in Istanbul, Turkiye on December 31, 2023.
Istiklal Avenue is packed with people ahead of New Year celebrations at Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey [Hakan Akgün/Anadolu Agency]
A traditional street musician walks past people having a drink as residents celebrate the last day of the year in the northern city of Thessaloniki on December 31, 2023.
A traditional street musician walks past people having a drink as residents celebrate the last day of the year in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece [Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP]
A man wears 2024 fancy party glasses and wig during a rehearsal for New Year's Eve celebrations at the landmark Puerta del Sol Square, in Madrid, Spain, December 31, 2023.
A man wears 2024 fancy party glasses and wig during a rehearsal for New Year's Eve celebrations at the landmark Puerta del Sol Square, in Madrid, Spain [Isabel Infantes/Reuters]
Fireworks on the London Eye and in the sky behind
London put on a spectacular 12-minute firework display watched by 100,000 people along the River Thames and many more on television [Hollie Adams/Reuters]
A woman wearing 2024 glasses bathed in pink light
A woman joins celebrations for 2024 in Kuala Lumpur [Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters]