In Pictures
Photos: 2023 – a year in pictures
A visual timeline of some of the events that shaped the last 12 months.
Published On 29 Dec 2023
From the Israel-Hamas war to Russia’s grinding battles against Ukraine, 2023 has shown the dangers of armed conflicts breaking out into region-wide combat. It has revealed the human struggle – to protect loved ones, to navigate a warming planet, to escape strife and oppression, to survive nature’s capriciousness.
Go through our gallery below to see some of the most powerful photographs defining the last 12 months.