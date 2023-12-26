In Pictures

Features|Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine-Russia war drags on into 2024

Ukraine ends year disappointed by stalemate with Russia, and anxious about aid from allies.

Emergency personnel evacuate a woman at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15
Emergency personnel evacuate a woman at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Dnipro, Ukraine, on January 15, 2023. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Published On 26 Dec 2023

The year 2023 started with high hopes for Ukrainian troops planning a counteroffensive against Russia. But it is ending with disappointment on the battlefield, an increasingly sombre mood among troops, and anxiety about the future of Western aid for Ukraine’s war effort.

In between, there was a short-lived rebellion in Russia, a dam collapse in Ukraine, and the spilling of much blood on both sides of the conflict.

Twenty-two months since Russia invaded its neighbour, it has about one-fifth of Ukraine in its grip, and the roughly 1,000km (620-mile) front line has barely budged this year.

Meanwhile, away from the battlefield, in Western countries that have championed Ukraine’s struggle against its much bigger adversary, political deliberations over billions in financial aid are increasingly strained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing a waiting game two years into a war that has proved to be costly for the Kremlin. He is wagering that the West’s support will gradually crumble, fractured by political divisions, eroded by war fatigue and distracted by other demands, such as China’s menacing of Taiwan and Israel’s war on Gaza.

“It’s been a good year, I would even actually call it a great year” for Putin, says Mathieu Boulegue, a consulting fellow for the Russia-Eurasia programme at Chatham House think tank in London.

Western sanctions are biting but not crippling the Russian economy. Russian forces are still dictating much of what happens on the battlefield, where its defensive lines feature minefields up to 20km (12 miles) deep that have largely held back Ukraine’s months-long counteroffensive.

The counteroffensive was launched before Ukraine’s forces were fully ready, a hurried political attempt to demonstrate that Western aid could alter the course of the war, said Marina Miron of the defence studies department of King’s College London.

“The expectations [for the counteroffensive] were unrealistic,” she said. “It turned out to be a failure.”

Putin got a victory he desperately wanted in May in the fight for the bombed-out city of Bakhmut, the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. It was a trophy to show Russians after his army’s winter offensive failed to take other Ukrainian cities and towns along the front line.

A mutiny in June by the Wagner mercenary group was the biggest challenge to Putin’s authority in his more than two decades in power. But it backfired. Putin defused the revolt and kept the allegiance of his armed forces, reasserting his hold on the Kremlin.

Wagner chief and mutiny leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a mysterious plane crash. And any public dissent about the war was quickly and heavy-handedly stamped out by Russian authorities.

Still, Putin has had setbacks. He fell afoul of the International Criminal Court, which in March issued an arrest warrant for him on war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. That made it impossible for him to travel to many countries.

Ukraine has so far clawed back about half the land that the Kremlin’s forces occupied in their full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to the United States, but it is going to be hard to win back more.

A grandfather hugs his granddaughter Arina, 6, as they say goodbye before her evacuation from front line city of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, January 31
A man hugs his granddaughter Arina, six, as they say goodbye before her evacuation from front-line city of Bakhmut on January 31. Arina is one of an estimated 11 million people displaced by the war in Ukraine, according to UN figures. [Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters]
US President Joe Biden signs a guest book during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20
US President Joe Biden signs a guest book during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 20. [Evan Vucci/Pool via AP Photo]
A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building that was hit in a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka, Ukraine, Friday, March 17
A Ukrainian police officer takes cover in front of a burning building that was hit in a Russian air strike in Avdiivka on March 17. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26
Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, on April 26. [Libkos/AP Photo]
A man plants sunflowers in his garden near a damaged Russian tank and its turret in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 17
A man plants sunflowers in his garden near a damaged Russian tank and its turret in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, on May 17. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Local residents injured during a Russian military strike are seen inside an ambulance vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 21
Local residents injured during a Russian military strike are seen inside an ambulance in the town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on June 21. [Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters]
An anaesthesiologist sets up a hyperbaric chamber for Vitaliy Bilyak, a Ukrainian serviceman, during his treatment at St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25
An anaesthesiologist sets up a hyperbaric chamber for Vitaliy Bilyak, a Ukrainian serviceman, during his treatment at St Panteleimon hospital in Lviv on July 25. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
A woman holds a torch at a protest initiated by family members of captured Ukrainian soldiers by Russia in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 27
A woman holds a torch at a protest initiated by family members of Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russia in Kyiv on August 27. The protest marked 500 days since the soldiers were captured in the besieged city of Mariupol. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Ukrainian amputee soldiers attend a physiotherapy session at Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, western Ukraine, on September 18
Ukrainian amputee soldiers attend a physiotherapy session at Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv on September 18. Opened officially in April, the clinic has already treated 80,000 patients, including civilians, a spokeswoman said. The war is leaving many with life-changing injuries, including amputations and brain injuries. [Roman Pilipey/AFP]
Visitors look at graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery to mark Defenders Day of Ukraine in Lviv on October 1
Visitors look at graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery to mark Defenders Day of Ukraine in Lviv on October 1. [Yuriy DyachyShy/AFP]
Soldiers of Ukraine's National Guard 1st brigade Bureviy (Hurricane) practice during combat training at a military training ground in the north of Ukraine Wednesday, Nov. 8
Soldiers of Ukraine's National Guard 1st brigade Bureviy (Hurricane) practise during combat training at a military training ground in the north of Ukraine on November 8. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Protestors with the masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova pose with a model of bomb under the Christmas tree during a pro-Ukrainian protest at the Venceslas Square on December 10
Protesters with masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova pose with a model of bomb under the Christmas tree during a pro-Ukrainian protest at the Venceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 10. [Michal Cizek/AFP]