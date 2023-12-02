In Pictures

Gallery|Rohingya

Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia shores in latest boat arrival

A boat carrying more than 100 asylum seekers reaches the archipelago nation while two more boats are still at sea.

Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province, on December 2
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees rest at a beach on Sabang island in Indonesia's Aceh province. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]
Published On 2 Dec 2023

More than 100 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, have landed in Indonesia’s westernmost province, officials say, but locals have threatened to push them back out to sea.

Hundreds more of the mostly Muslim refugees from Myanmar were trapped on board another two unseaworthy vessels adrift in the Andaman Sea, the office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Saturday.

The latest arrivals reached land after more than 1,000 Rohingya refugees landed in Aceh province last month, the biggest wave of Rohingya to reach Indonesia since 2015.

The latest group of Rohingya landed on Le Meulee beach on the island of Sabang before dawn on Saturday, said Miftah Cut Ade, chief of the fishing community in Aceh.

“They are mostly women and children, and they are in a weak condition,” he said.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees but has a history of taking in refugees when they arrive on the country’s shores.

Nearly a million Rohingya live in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar near Bangladesh’s border with Myanmar, most after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

Thousands of them risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats that sail from Bangladesh, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

A 19-year-old Rohingya who gave his name as Deluarsah said the group left Bangladesh in early November and spent more than 20 days at sea in dangerous conditions.

“We come here with the single boat. The ocean is very dangerous,” Deluarsah said, adding that he was “happy” to have landed in Indonesia.

The UNHCR urged countries around the Andaman Sea to “swiftly deploy their full search and rescue capacities” to find the other two boats it said had suffered engine failure and were “aimlessly drifting”.

“UNHCR is concerned that food and water may be running out and there is a significant risk of fatalities in the coming days  if people are not rescued and disembarked to safety,” the agency said in a statement.

Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province, on December 2
Rohingya refugees arrived in Indonesia on December 2, 2023, after what they say was three weeks at sea in dangerous conditions. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]
A newly-arrived Rohingya refugee carries a child at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province, on December 2
The Rohingya have been called the most persecuted minority group in the world. They aren't recognised as citizens in their country, Myanmar, and Myanmar's military drove out 800,000 of them in 2017. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province, on December 2
Nearly one million Rohingya live in refugee camps in Bangladesh, and thousands undertake dangerous boat trips each year to try to reach Indonesia or Malaysia. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]
A policeman gives biscuits to Rohingya refugee children at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province on December 2
A police officer gives biscuits to Rohingya refugee children at a beach on Sabang island. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]
Rohingya refugees are seen at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province on December 2
The head of the fishing community where the boat of refugees landed says most of them are women and children. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province, on December 2
The village head says the refugees who landed on December 2, 2023, are in weak condition. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]
Police inspect Rohingya refugees at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province on December 2
Police oversee Rohingya refugees at a beach on Sabang island. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]
Rohingya refugees rest at a beach on Sabang island, Aceh province on December 2
Rohingya refugees rest in the open on a beach on Sabang island. [Chaideer Mayhuddin/AFP]